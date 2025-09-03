High protein breakfasts: 5 quick and easy recipes that can help boost your protein intake Eating a high-protein breakfast can significantly help to boost your protein intake for the day. Here are some quick and easy high-protein recipes that can help boost your protein intake.

Protein is a macronutrient that helps in the building and repairing of tissues and muscles, regulates enzymes and hormones in the body, transports and stores nutrients and strengthens the immune system, among others. Even though protein is an important nutrient, almost 70-80% of the population in India suffers from its deficiency.

Hence, it is extremely important to consume foods high in protein, as this can help boost your protein intake. Eating a high-protein breakfast can significantly help. Here are some quick and easy high-protein recipes that can help boost your protein intake.

Quick and easy high-protein breakfast options

Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds

Soak oats overnight in milk and add in chia seeds, protein powder or nut butter. The next morning, you will have a creamy, ready-to-eat meal that gives you fibre, complex carbs, and protein in every spoonful.

Moong Dal Chilla

Soak yellow moong dal, blend into a smooth batter and cook it on a pan like a dosa. These chillas are rich in protein and can be paired with chutney. They’re light yet filling, which makes them an ideal high-protein breakfast.

Paneer Bhurji

This is made with scrambled paneer, onions, tomatoes and spices. It is easy, quick to prepare and versatile. Paneer is one of the richest vegetarian protein sources in Indian diets and helps to keep you full for longer.

Greek Yoghurt Parfait

Layer Greek yoghurt with fruits, nuts and seeds. Greek yoghurt gives you nearly double the protein of regular yoghurt, while nuts and seeds add healthy fats and crunch. It’s a great no-cook option.

Besan Cheela with Curd

A simple batter of gram flour, veggies and spices cooked like a pancake makes for a good protein-packed breakfast. Pairing it with curd not only boosts protein content but also helps in digestion.

Protein Smoothie

Blend a scoop of protein powder with milk (or a plant-based alternative), a banana, and some peanut butter for a nutrient-rich drink. This smoothie is perfect when you want to eat breakfast on the go and have limited options.

