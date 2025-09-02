Butter chicken wars: Delhi vs Lucknow vs Amritsar, who really owns the makhani crown? Delhi claims to have invented butter chicken, Amritsar adds Punjabi boldness, and Lucknow lends Nawabi refinement. From smoky classics to buttery indulgence, discover how each city puts its own spin on India’s most iconic curry in the butter chicken wars.

New Delhi:

In India, Butter chicken isn’t just food; it’s theatre on a plate. A dish that tells the story of post-Partition Delhi, Punjabi bravado, and India’s undying love for cream-laden comfort. But like any legend, it comes with rival claimants.

Delhi, Amritsar, and Lucknow all want their name etched into the buttery history books. And honestly, who can blame them? Let’s be real: butter chicken isn’t just eaten; it’s argued over. So in the spirit of festive indulgence (and mild controversy), let’s stir the pot and see how each city brings its own flavour to India’s most famous curry.

Delhi: the birthplace and the legend

(Image Source : PEXELS)Delhi’s Moti Mahal is credited with creating the world-famous butter chicken in the 1950s.

You can’t begin a butter chicken story without Delhi. The dish was “invented” at Moti Mahal in Daryaganj sometime in the 1950s, when a few inventive cooks decided to rescue leftover tandoori chicken by dunking it into a gravy of tomatoes, butter, and cream. The result? A happy accident that became a global icon.

Delhi butter chicken is old-school. It’s bone-in, it’s smoky, it’s tangy without being sharp. No shortcuts. No sugar. Just the unapologetic richness of cream and butter, smoothing out the tartness of tomatoes. Eating it here is like returning to the source; you taste history in every bite.

Amritsar: where butter means more butter

If Delhi is the elegant origin story, Amritsar is the boisterous sequel. In this city, butter chicken is a Punjabi celebration: loud, proud, and gloriously rich. The gravy is creamier, heavier, almost decadent in its excess. Butter is not a garnish here; it’s a philosophy.

Walk into a dhaba in Amritsar and order butter chicken, and you’ll likely be served a dish that feels like the curry equivalent of a bhangra beat: bold, joyful, and impossible to resist. It doesn’t apologise for its calories, and you shouldn’t either.

Lucknow: the Nawabi cousin with refined manners

Now, Lucknow isn’t traditionally butter chicken territory. This is the land of slow-cooked kormas and kebabs, where subtlety is king. But when Lucknow does embrace butter chicken, it lends the dish its own Awadhi finesse.

Here, the gravy is silkier, the spice blend more measured, and the overall experience more restrained. Think of it as butter chicken in a sherwani: regal, polished, and whispering its flavours instead of shouting them. For purists, it may feel too delicate; for others, it’s the perfect balance between indulgence and refinement.

So, who wins?

That depends on who you are.

Delhi gives you nostalgia: the sense of tasting the original.

Amritsar gives you theatre: unapologetic, rich, and raucous.

Lucknow gives you poetry: refined, subtle, and surprisingly delicate.

Butter chicken, in the end, isn’t about which city “owns” it. It’s about the fact that each place has taken this dish and woven it into its own culture. And as food lovers, we’re lucky enough to taste them all.

Butter chicken may have been born in Delhi, but it has grown up differently across India. In Amritsar, it’s a hearty Punjabi anthem. In Lucknow, it’s an Awadhi sonnet. And in Delhi, it’s a timeless classic.

So, next time you’re at the table with a steaming bowl of butter chicken before you, don’t ask “who makes it best.” Just surrender your naan, tear a piece, scoop generously, and remember — the real winner here is you.