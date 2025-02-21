Fruit skewers to avocado toast bites; here are some easy and healthy snacks for weekend parties Choosing the right snacks for your guest can sometimes be difficult as some people might have certain dietary preferences. If you're someone who is looking for easy and healthy snack ideas for weekend parties, here are some of them.

With the weekend just here, people might be busy planning to spend it right. While some might choose to go for day outings, others might prefer staying at home or hosting some house parties. If you're someone who is planning a weekend house party and confused about your snack menu, you're at the right place.

Choosing the right snacks for your guest can sometimes be difficult as some people might have certain dietary preferences. If you're someone who is looking for easy and healthy snack ideas for weekend parties, here, take a look at some of them.

Veggie and Hummus Platter

This is a colourful and nutritious snack full of fibre and healthy fats. You can include a variety of veggies like carrots, cucumber, bell peppers and cherry tomatoes. Pair them with a variety of hummus flavours, such as classic, roasted red pepper or garlic.

Fruit Skewers

This is a light and refreshing snack that is packed with vitamins and antioxidants. You can use fruits like strawberries, pineapple, grapes and melon. For added fun, drizzle some dark chocolate over the top for indulgence.

Greek Yoghurt Parfaits

Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and probiotics. Layer it with fresh berries and a sprinkle of granola or nuts for crunch. This snack is filling and is good for your gut health.

Avocado Toast Bites

Avocados have healthy fats and they make a creamy base for a snack. You can top them with cherry tomatoes, a sprinkle of chilli flakes or even a poached egg.

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet potatoes are high in fibre and vitamins which makes them a nutritious alternative to regular fries. When baked, they become crispy and delicious, without the extra calories from frying.

Caprese Skewers

This is a mix of fresh mozzarella, basil and cherry tomatoes that is drizzled with balsamic vinegar. This snack is low in calories, full of flavour and visually appealing.

