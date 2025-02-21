Shriya Saran shares her go-to exercise routine and nutrition tips for staying fit at 42, check details Shriya Saran recently shared her fitness routine and her diet plan. Being happy is an important part of her life. She believes in improving both physical and mental health.

Along with her beauty and excellent acting, Shriya Saran is also very conscious about her fitness and healthy lifestyle. Through Instagram posts and many media interviews, Shreya has shared many things about her fitness routine and lifestyle. Her daily routine includes meditation, yoga, dance and a balanced diet.

Following a healthy lifestyle keeps her physical and mental health good. Being happy is a habit that allows her to do all her work with full concentration. Sports activities, travelling and meditation help her to balance every part of life.

Taking inspiration from her routine, you can also include healthy habits in your life. You must know some special things about Shreya Saran's fitness mantra and routine.

She starts her day with meditation and yoga

According to an interview given to HT Lifestyle, Shriya Saran says that meditation gives Shreya mental peace and yoga increases her physical flexibility, so she starts her day with meditation and yoga. She takes out 30 to 45 minutes from her busy schedule every morning or evening to practice yoga. Her yoga practice includes asanas like Isha Yoga and Pranayam. After doing yoga, she does meditation, which makes her feel peaceful and relaxed.

“Yoga has been part of my routine for years as it improves flexibility, posture, and mindfulness. Pilates is another favourite because it strengthens my core and enhances body control. Swimming is also a great way for me to stay active, as it works the entire body while being gentle on the joints," said Shriya.

Strength training is also a key part of Shriya's fitness regimen. "It helps me build endurance and stay strong," she said. Shriya also expressed her love for dance. The diva said, "Dancing will always have my heart! It's not just a fantastic workout but also a source of joy. I truly believe that fitness should be fun—when you love what you're doing, it never feels like a task."

She emphasizes pre and post-workout diet

For her pre-workout meal, Shriya prefers to keep it light yet nourishing—her go-to pre-workout snack is a banana with a handful of almonds. "Almonds, packed with 15 essential nutrients, including protein and healthy fats, provide sustained energy, while bananas offer a quick carbohydrate boost,” said Shriya.

She also makes a smoothie with almonds, berries, and flaxseeds. "It's refreshing, nutrient-rich, and easy to digest before a workout," she added. Shriya always makes sure to drink plenty of water before starting her workout session.

For post-workout meals, she enjoys a protein-rich meal like a quinoa bowl with grilled vegetables or eggs with whole-grain toast. She also loves to munch on almond energy bites as they're packed with protein and healthy fats, making them a great post-workout snack.

She believes in making mindful choices

For Shriya, fitness is about being consistent, making mindful choices, and enjoying the process. She doesn't believe in depriving herself; she focuses on wholesome, nourishing foods that fuel her body and keep her feeling good. "Small habits make a big difference. Whether it's staying active, eating well, or ensuring I get enough rest, balance is what helps me feel my best," she said.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's 4 variation workouts serve fitness motivation, regime includes strength training and cardio