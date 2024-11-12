Eating figs soaked in water in the morning gives THESE amazing benefits, acts as a nectar

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Eating figs soaked in water in the morning

Fig is a beneficial superfood among dry fruits. You can eat figs in any form, be it fruit or dry fruit. Most people consume dried figs. Figs do not spoil quickly if eaten dry. However, eating dried figs after soaking them in water increases its benefits. This makes figs beneficial for the stomach and digestion. If you also drink fig water, it becomes like nectar for your health. Figs strengthen the body by removing constipation, gas, and acidity. To remove physical weakness, you should eat soaked figs daily.

Benefits of eating Soaked Figs

Eating figs soaked in water relieves constipation. Figs contain a high amount of fiber which clears the stomach and also reduces weight. The glycemic index of figs soaked in water also reduces further. Due to this diabetes patients can also eat figs. Figs should be eaten only after soaking to keep the heart healthy and reduce blood sugar. In this way, eating 2 figs daily will strengthen the bones. Pregnant women and PMS and PCOD patients can also eat figs.

Benefits of drinking Fig water

If you soak figs in clean water at night and drink the remaining water after eating figs in the morning, it gives many other benefits as well. Fig water is rich in many vitamins and minerals. It provides relief from gas and acidity. Fig water helps in smoothening the digestive process. Soaked figs and their water are considered good for the intestines. Fig water also proves helpful in weight loss. Fig water is also beneficial in making the skin healthy and relieving stress.

How many figs should one eat in a day?

Figs are a very tasty and sweet dry fruit. But eating too many figs in pursuit of benefits can cause harm. You should not eat more than 2-3 figs in a day. Eating too many figs can increase blood sugar.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

