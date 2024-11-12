Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Eating THIS powerful superfood every day in winters can provide plenty of vitamins, know other health benefits

There are many seasonal foods available in winter, which, when eaten, provide energy and plenty of nutrients to the body. For this, include one sweet potato in your diet daily. Eating sweet potatoes will also keep many diseases away from the body.

Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2024 16:35 IST
Sweet potato
Image Source : SOCIAL Eating THIS superfood in winter provide vitamins

Winter is the season for sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes, which taste sweet and like potatoes, are a storehouse of nutrients. Sweet potatoes are very beneficial for health. Sweet potatoes are rich in fiber, and vitamins A, C, and B6. Apart from this, they also contain minerals like potassium and manganese. Many different dishes can be made from sweet potatoes. You must eat one sweet potato every day during the winter days. This will provide the necessary vitamins and nutrients to keep the body healthy.

Benefits of eating Sweet Potato

  1. Beneficial for skin - Sweet potatoes are rich in antioxidants that help keep the skin young. It protects the skin from damage caused by free radicals. Sweet potatoes also help in curing many chronic diseases. You can eat sweet potatoes by boiling or roasting them.
  2. Beneficial for eyes - Sweet potato contains a good amount of vitamin A. It is beneficial for the eyes. Beta-carotene is found in sweet potato which reduces stress. Sweet potato also helps in improving digestion and controlling blood pressure.
  3. Sweet potato in diabetes - Even though sweet potato is slightly sweet in taste, due to its high fiber content and low glycemic index, diabetes patients can also eat sweet potato. Eating sweet potatoes does not cause sudden blood sugar spikes and also provides energy.
  4. Effective in weight loss - Sweet potato also helps in weight loss. You can include it in your weight loss diet. Eating sweet potatoes strengthens immunity. Vitamin C and E found in it contribute to keeping your skin healthy and increasing collagen production.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

ALSO READ: Is chewing raw curry leaves good for your skin and health? Know in detail

