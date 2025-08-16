Mango season is ending! Try these easy recipes to enjoy the fruit all year long There are certain mango recipes, which if made and stored, in the correct way can last all year long. And you can devour the fruit throughout the year. Here are some easy recipes of mango that you can make and store so that you can enjoy this sweet delight all year long.

New Delhi:

The mango season is almost ending. You will find this delicious fruit only for a few more days and it’s a wait for another year. If you love the fruit and can’t wait for another whole year to taste it, you can follow a few recipes that can help you enjoy the fruit all year long.

There are certain recipes, which if made and stored, in the correct way can last all year long. And you can devour it throughout the year. Here are some easy recipes of mango that you can make and store so that you can enjoy this sweet delight all year long.

Ways to enjoy mango all year long

Freeze Mango Pulp: One of the simplest ways to preserve mangoes is by freezing the pulp. Scoop out the flesh, blend it into a smooth puree and store it in airtight freezer bags or ice cube trays. These frozen cubes can later be used in smoothies, milkshakes or even desserts. Homemade Aamras: This is a classic Indian delicacy that is loved with puris or chapatis. You can prepare it during the mango season by blending ripe mangoes with a hint of cardamom and a touch of milk or water. Store it in freezer-safe containers and you’ll have ready-to-eat aamras. Mango Jam or Chutney: You can use ripe mangoes to make jam with just sugar and lime juice. It is thick, spreadable and can be stored for months in sterilised jars. For a savoury twist, cook mangoes with spices, chili and vinegar to make a chutney. Dry Mango Slices (Amchur Style): Sun-dried or dehydrated mango slices are not only a great snack but also useful in cooking. Raw mango slices can be dried and later ground into amchur. This can add tanginess to curries, chaats and chutneys all year round. Mango Pickle (Achaar): Nothing is better than a jar of spicy and tangy mango pickle. Made with raw mangoes, mustard oil and traditional Indian spices, mango pickle matures beautifully over time. You can eat it with rice, parathas or just dal-chawal.

