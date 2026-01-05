Love chocolate? Try this high-protein double chocolate baked oats for breakfast This viral double chocolate baked oats recipe tastes like cake but delivers 34 grams of protein, making it a filling, guilt-free breakfast fitness fans are loving.

New Delhi:

What if you could have something that tastes just like chocolate cake for breakfast, without the sugar crash or guilt that usually comes with desserts? That’s exactly the idea behind the double chocolate baked oats recipe a fitness influencer recently shared, and it’s quickly winning hearts (and stomachs) online.

The recipe, shared by Juliana, known on social media as Fit Foodie Jules, turns simple everyday pantry staples into a breakfast that’s nutrient-rich, satisfying, and packed with a whopping 34 grams of protein. For anyone trying to hit fitness goals while still enjoying their meals, this is one of those dishes that feels like a treat and serves a purpose.

Ingredients you’ll need (nothing fancy)

50g oat flour (or blended oats)

5g cocoa powder

25g vegan chocolate protein powder

½ tsp baking powder

140 to 150ml liquid (can be plain water)

1 square of dark chocolate

Dark chocolate chips for topping

How to make double chocolate baked oats

Making this breakfast is incredibly easy, with no complicated steps or exotic ingredients:

Mix the oat flour, cocoa, protein powder, baking powder and liquid in a bowl until you get a smooth, slightly pourable batter.

Pour the mixture into a greased oven-safe dish and nestle the square of dark chocolate in the centre.

Cover it lightly with a bit more batter so the chocolate is hidden inside, then sprinkle chocolate chips on top.

Bake at 180 °C for about 20–25 minutes until it’s set and cake-like.

When it comes out of the oven, you’re greeted with the aroma of rich chocolate and a soft, fudge-like texture that almost feels like eating a dessert, except this one fuels your morning.

Unlike regular cake, this version uses oats and protein powder to give you lasting energy, plenty of fibre and a high protein count that helps keep you full for longer.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends winter foods from across India