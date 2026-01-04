Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends winter foods from across India Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares winter foods from different parts of India, from flaxseed chutney to cholai, explaining why seasonal, regional eating boosts digestion, immunity and overall health during winter.

New Delhi:

As the temperature dips, our bodies quietly go through a shift, digestion slows, energy dips, immunity can weaken, and classic cold-weather woes like dry skin and fatigue tend to creep in. While layering up and sipping hot chai help you feel better on the surface, what you eat matters just as much, if not more.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known for her evidence-based yet rooted approach to food (and a trusted guide to stars like Kareena Kapoor), recently shared a simple yet powerful message on how traditional Indian foods can keep you warm, nourished and resilient through winter.

The Wisdom in Seasonal Eating

Instead of turning to imported “superfoods” or trendy supplements, Rujuta urges us to look at age-old eating traditions that are naturally tied to the seasons and local produce. “The foods eaten across India in winter, from millet rotis in the northwest to leafy greens in other regions, aren’t just comforting, they’re functional,” she explains.

Here are some of the foods she highlighted:

Bajra Bhakri with Loni (White Butter)

In parts of western and northern India, bajra (pearl millet) roti is a winter staple. Rich in fibre and essential nutrients, this slow-digesting grain provides warmth and sustained energy. Pairing it with loni that traditional white butter, not only boosts flavour but also helps the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins.

Arshi Chai Chutney (Flaxseed Chutney)

Traditional chutneys like those made with flaxseed bring more than taste to the table. Flax seeds contain a host of healthy fats and other micronutrients essential for skin, hair, and heart health; cold weather does so much to dry out skin, take away your energy, so it’s no surprise that flax seeds are one of the best foods for fall and winter.

Mandua and Kulith Preparations

Mandua (finger millet) and kulith (horse gram) are two lesser-known but powerhouse foods. Mandua is a Warming Grain that Keeps You Full for a Longer Time and enables Better Digestion of Foods than any other Grain; Kulith is a Protein-Rich Legume (from beans) that keeps the body Strong, Warm, and Fortunately Able to Create Healthy Tissues! The way these foods can be turned into Rotis, Parathas and even Pilau makes them a Winter Food.

Gehat Ki Dal and Cholai Greens

Many Indian households commonly consume lentils such as gehat ki dal (local variety), which provide protein and slow-releasing energy. Another popular winter vegetable is cholai (amaranth), which is also a rich source of vitamins and minerals to help build strong bones and improve immunity.

ALSO READ: Eat 2 roasted dates at night in winter: Ayurvedic benefits you should know