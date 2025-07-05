Do you drink green tea on an empty stomach in morning? Know the right time to consume Boost your green tea benefits! Find out if drinking it on an empty stomach is right for you and learn the optimal time to consume it for maximum health benefits.

New Delhi:

Green tea is considered very beneficial for health. This drink, rich in antioxidants, is very effective in weight loss. In such a situation, some people start their morning with green tea. But is doing this beneficial for health? So let us tell you, experts have different opinions about drinking green tea on an empty stomach, but most experts advise avoiding drinking green tea on an empty stomach.

Why should you avoid drinking green tea on an empty stomach?

Green tea contains tannins and polyphenols, which can increase stomach acid production when consumed on an empty stomach. This can cause problems like acidity, heartburn, indigestion or nausea. It can also affect the stomach's natural digestion. The catechins present in green tea can reduce the absorption of iron from food.

Know the right time to drink green tea

According to experts, the best time to drink green tea is usually after a meal or after a light breakfast. Drinking green tea after a light breakfast in the morning is considered best. This provides the body with essential antioxidants and increases energy levels. Drinking green tea after meals is beneficial for the digestive system.

It speeds up digestion and is helpful in relieving stomach problems. Green tea acts as a natural energy booster in the evening when the body feels low on energy. Some people like to drink green tea before or after a workout, as it can help improve performance levels and increase stamina.

How much should you consume?

Generally, drinking 2 to 3 cups of green tea a day is considered sufficient. Drinking too much green tea can cause problems like upset stomach, insomnia and pressure on the liver.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia blurs lines between glam and street wear in latest shoot, check pics here