Tamannaah Bhatia blurs lines between glam and street wear in latest shoot, check pics here

Tamannaah Bhatia is not to be underestimated, always delivering show-stopping moments that leave us breathless. Her latest victory wherein she she casually combined the flashy appeal of sequins with unapologetic sportswear. Pay attention, because this is how you actually slay the fashion game.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah was spotted wearing a stunning mermaid skirt by Falguni Shane Peacock featuring stunning sequins and crystals. But here's the really cool part: she aced it by combining it with a razor-sharp bralette from Off-White and sporty-chic white jacket from Adidas.

The outcome? An effortless blend of relaxed luxury and gym-core, a testament to the fact that these two seemingly conflicting trends not only exist together but make fashion magic happen. It's a fashion that genuinely obliterates day-and-night, like Tamannaah herself named her Instagram carousel.

Tamannaah elevated the look with a show-stopping statement diamond choker, with a touch of sheer extravagance. And for a tip of recognition of the season's biggest trend, she went fully out on bracelet stacking. Her makeup choices were equally bang on, with naturally wavy hair all about that highly sought-after "undone done-ness" and soft, healthy-looking, low-key makeup.

Though sequins are never really out of style, 2025 has witnessed them make a comeback with an inescapable force. Minimalist styles are over and maximalist trends have set in, and we bid it adieu in style. Cannes' red carpet this year was a dazzling reiteration of the trend, with A-listers such as Irina Shayk glowing in a bespoke black Elie Saab gown and Elle Fanning's Giorgio Armani Privé corseting gown bringing every sequin lover's dream to life. Don't be deceived: sequins aren't just in vogue, they are the vogue.

