Want to increase strength of your hair? Try these hair oils to keep your hair strong, shiny

Hair, for most people, is a treasure. From the right shampoo to the hair mask, they take necessary steps that keep their hair healthy. However, a lot of times, even after using the right products, you tend to have hair fall and your hair doesn't look healthy. This usually happens because the roots of your hair is not healthy, which makes your hair dull and fragile.

One of the ways to keep your hair healthy is by oiling your hair. However, you must choose the right hair oil that can improve your hair health. There are different types of hair oil in the market and choosing the right one can benefit your hair immensely. Here are some hair oils to keep your hair strong and shiny.

Coconut Oil

It is one of the most effective oils for your hair. Rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, it penetrates deep into the hair shaft, giving it moisture and reducing hair loss. It strengthens the hair from within and prevents breakage, making it ideal for dry or damaged hair.

Argan Oil

Often called “liquid gold,” argan oil is extracted from the Moroccan argan tree. It has vitamin E and fatty acids that give your hair shine, smoothens frizz, and protects against heat damage. It’s light and non-greasy, which is perfect for dull and lifeless hair.

Castor Oil

Castor oil is thick and rich in ricinoleic acid, which improves blood circulation to the scalp. It supports hair growth, reduces thinning and improves scalp health. Regular use can make hair denser, stronger, and shinier over time.

Almond Oil

Almond oil has biotin, magnesium and vitamin E, which help in strengthening hair strands and preventing split ends. It also helps soften hair texture and gives your hair a natural luster. It’s good for detangling and reducing friction during styling.

Rosemary Oil

Rosemary essential oil improves circulation and stimulates the hair follicles. It’s known for reducing hair thinning and giving your volume. When diluted with a carrier oil, it makes an effective hair growth treatment and gives your hair a healthy shine.

