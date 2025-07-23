5 Crispy pakora recipes to try this monsoon Rain outside? Fry up these 5 iconic pakoras — paneer, aloo & more. Perfectly crisp, spicy, and made for chai-time cravings. Let the monsoon snacking begin!

With heavy rains lashing different parts the country, the weather conditions have become cool. And rainy weather calls for a warm cup of tea that pairs perfectly with pakoras. Sipping on tea with the crisp pakoras while watching the rains, sounds like the perfect rainy evening plan.

But, are you still stuck with only onion pakoras? Not to worry, there are several other types of pakoras that you can try during the monsoon season. From seasonal veggies to paneer, lentils and more, you can make pakoras using different types edibles.

Pakora Recipes

Here are some crispy pakora recipes that you can try this monsoon.

1. Onion Pakora

This is everyone's favourite and a classic. Onion pakoras are made by thinly slicing onions and then mixing them with gram flour (besan) and spices like turmeric, chili powder, and ajwain (carom seeds). To achieve the crispiness, make sure to salt the onions first as it helps to release moisture. After this, add besan to form a thick batter and then deep-fry until golden brown.

Freshly fried onion pakoras served with chutney and lime — a classic Indian monsoon snack

2. Aloo Pakora

This is another favourite for a lot of people. Thin potato slices are dipped in a besan batter and then deep fried until crisp. You can also add rice flour to the batter for added crunch. Serve it with mint chutney or ketchup.

Crispy aloo pakoras served with tangy chutney and fresh onion—perfect for monsoon cravings.

3. Moong Dal Pakora

For this pakora, soak and ground yellow moong dal and then spice it with ginger, chilli and herbs. Then drop the batter as small balls into the hot oil to make the pakoras. These pakoras turn out to be fluffy from the inside and crispy from the outside, a perfect pair to your tea.

Golden moong dal pakoras served hot with green chutney and lemon—classic Indian comfort food.

4. Paneer Pakora

You can also use paneer to make pakoras. Paneer cubes are coated with gram flour batter that's seasoned with spices, before frying. You can also marinate the paneer in chaat masala and lemon juice for added flavour. To make the pakoras crispy, you can either double fry it or add cornflour to the batter.

Crispy paneer pakoras served hot with green chutney, lime wedges, and onion rings—perfect for a hearty snack.

5. Spinach Pakora

You can either use whole spinach leaves or shredded spinach for this recipe. The spinach is mixed with besan, green chillies and spices, before frying or air-frying it. This is a light and crispy pakoras and the perfect monsoon snack.

Hot and crispy spinach pakoras served with green chutney and fresh lemon—perfect for evening snacks.

