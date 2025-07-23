Tired of flakes? Here’s how to remove dandruff naturally at home Dandruff doesn’t stand a chance with these easy home remedies. Say goodbye to flakes and hello to a clean, confident scalp—naturally and affordably.

New Delhi:

With monsoon, there is a rise in humidity, infections and more. People tend to suffer from infections, hair fall, dandruff, digestive problems and more due to the hot and humid conditions. Bacteria and fungi tend to thrive in these conditions which eventually cause health issues. However, with a little caution and some right measures, these conditions can be managed.

Dandruff is a major problem that a lot of people tend to suffer during monsoon. With you hair getting wet in the rains and the humid conditions, there can be bacterial growth on your scalp which eventually leads to dandruff. But, it doesn't have a major cause of concern. Using the right home remedies, you can manage dandruff easily. Here are some ways to remove dandruff naturally at home.

Use Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antifungal and antimicrobial properties that can help fight fungus growth , which can could be the cause of dandruff. Mix a few drops with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil, massage into the scalp, and rinse after 30 minutes. You can apply it 2–3 times a week for best results.

Apply Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera helps to soothe scalp and it also has antifungal and antibacterial qualities. It also helps reduce itchiness and flakiness that is caused by dandruff. You can apply aloe vera gel directly on the scalp, leave it for 30–45 minutes, and wash with a mild shampoo.

Use Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

Apple cider vinegar helps restore the scalp’s pH balance and prevents the growth of fungus. Mix equal parts of ACV and water, and use it as a final rinse after shampooing. Leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing with water. This helps to remove dead skin and also reduce build-up.

Use Fenugreek (Methi) Paste

Fenugreek seeds are rich in proteins and nicotinic acid, which helps strengthen hair and fight dandruff. Soak 2 tablespoons overnight, grind into a paste, and apply to the scalp. Leave for 30 minutes and wash with lukewarm water. You can use it once a week.

Baking Soda Scrub

Baking soda helps to exfoliate dead skin cells and reduce fungus growth on the sclap. Gently rub a tablespoon of baking soda on wet scalp, leave it for 1–2 minutes and rinse your hair and scalp thoroughly. Avoid overusing it as it may cause dryness.

