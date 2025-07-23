Sawan Shivratri 2025: Chant this mantra while offering belpatra on Shivling today, check the rules here Sawan is considered to be a very auspicious month and people worship Lord Shiva during this month. The masik Shivratri which falls during the month of Sawan is known as Sawan Shivratri. Read on to know the mantra you should chant while offering belpatra on Shivling during Sawan Shivratri.

Shivratri, also known as Masik Shivratri, is celebrated every month on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha. The masik Shivratri which falls during the month of Sawan is known as Sawan Shivratri. This year, Sawan Shivratri, will be celebrated on July 23.

Sawan is considered to be a very auspicious month and people worship Lord Shiva during this month. People take part in the prayers, chanting and worship of the lord. This year, the month of Sawan began on July 11 and will end on August 9. While Sawan Shivratri is important, Sawan Somwars are significant as well. This year, there are four Sawan Somwars, July 14, July 21, July 28 and August 4.

Sawan Shivratri Puja Time

On Shravan Shivratri, people observe fast for Lord Shiva and worship him during the Nishita Kaal. The Chaturdashi tithi for Sawan Shivratri will begin at 04:39 AM on July 23 and end at 02:28 AM on July 24. The nishita kaal puja will begin at 12:33 AM on July 24 and end at 01:07 AM on July 24. The Shivratri Parana time is at 06:13 AM ion July 24.

Sawan Shivratri Mantra

Chant the following mantra while offering belpatra to the lord on Sawan Shivratri. Make sure to always offer 3, 5, 7 or 11 belpatra on the Shivling. Check out the mantra here:

"Tridalam Trigunakaram Trinetram Cha Triyayudham. Trijanmapaapsaharam Bilvapatra Shivarpanam"

This mantra means: I offer the belpatra, which has three leaves, is shaped like a trident having three qualities and destroys the sins of the three worlds, to Lord Shiva.

Rules to follow while offering belpatra

Make sure to chant this mantra at least 11 times while offering the belpatra. This will get you the blessings of the Lord.

Wash the belpatra with clean water.

The belpatra should not be have any holes in the leaves and also, the leaves should not be broken.

Don't offer dry and withered belpatra to the lord.

If you can't chant the above mentioned mantra, make sure to at least chant 'Om Namah Shivay'.

