Celebrity filler craze: What's real and what's not? Expert explains You don’t need to go under the knife until it’s the only option left. In an industry obsessed with looks, fillers offer a subtle or dramatic shift to appearance. However, in this article, an expert has explained what's real and what's not.

New Delhi:

In the glamour world, beauty trends often dictate what’s hot and what’s not. One of those trends has been buzzing around in celebrity circles lately, i.e., dermal fillers. Whether it's plumping up lips for a pouty look or defining cheekbones for that chiselled vibe, fillers are a popular choice for enhancing features. But with all the excitement around fillers in the glam world, what's really going on with this trend?

Why do celebrities turn to fillers?

According to Dr Viral Desai, board-certified super specialist, cosmetic plastic and hair transplant surgeon, and medical director – DHI India, fillers have quick and effective results and hence are loved by celebrities. It is a great non-surgical method to add volume, smooth out wrinkles or enhance facial contours for a good number of months. You don’t need to go under the knife until it’s the only option left. In an industry obsessed with looks, fillers offer a subtle or dramatic shift to appearance.

What’s real about fillers?

Temporary – the results that you get are temporary and may last up to 6-24 months, depending upon the type and part they’re used on.

Minimal Downtime – the recovery period is comparatively much lower than that of surgeries.

Customisable – can be used for specific target areas like lips, chin, cheeks or under eyes.

What’s not so real?

“No maintenance” is a myth: there is always a need for touch-ups to keep the results looking good.

Subjective: the quantity and approximate lasting period to be used; everything varies based on the face shape, filler type and how skilled the injector is.

Instant perfection: The doctor might need tweaks to get the desired look.

Conclusion

Like any other injectable treatment, fillers can also cause swelling, bruising, or asymmetry. Getting such procedures done by a trained professional is crucial to avoid or minimise such complications.

The celebrity filler craze shows non-surgical enhancements are getting popular. Fillers offer effective, customisable results, but knowing the realities – like temporary effects, maintenance and potential risks – is key. Whether you're a celebrity or considering fillers, expert advice and having realistic expectations are necessary for getting the desired results.

ALSO READ: Hair growth myths debunked: What cutting your hair really does