Hair growth myths debunked: What cutting your hair really does There are several people who believe in several things related to hair care. Thus, in this article, an expert has debunked a few common hair growth misconceptions.

New Delhi:

Common myths that patients get stuck with are that cutting hair makes it grow faster. The truth here is that hair grows from the scalp; it doesn't grow from the ends. So, trimming only helps at the surface level by removing split ends or making the hair look healthier.

According to Dr Pravin Banodkar, MBBS, DNB, DD(UK), FIDP Dermatology, Co-Founder & Lead Dermatologist of Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), it cannot make the hair grow faster; it cannot change the biology of the hair, as a result of which cutting the hair does not influence the rate of hair growth. Another common myth that patients bring to us is that shampooing daily causes hair loss. Now hair that sheds during the washing is already weak, and it is in its telogen phase, that is, you know, the shedding phase.

So, as a result of this, the washing per se will not increase your hair fall unless the shampoo that you are using is very harsh or a very irritating type, which causes inflammation and thereafter hair fall. The hair that sheds during a shampooing is basically the one that gets physically extracted out with the action of washing rather than the shampoo itself. Another important myth that we come across in practice is that oiling overnight, you know, boosts hair growth.

What one needs to know is that oils have a particular size or molecular weight that prevents them from entering the skin right up to the root level. The oil that is applied sits on the surface of the hair; it helps in maintaining the health of the hair follicle and the health of the scalp; it doesn't directly stimulate the follicles. When you do a massage on the scalp, it can increase the blood flow and therefore may stimulate some hair growth, but the oil itself doesn't boost the growth.

ALSO READ: Want to increase strength of your hair? Try these hair oils to keep your hair strong, shiny