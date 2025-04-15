Consuming these 7 fruits every day in summer season can help you get glowing skin Unlock radiant skin this summer with these 7 powerful fruits. Know how daily consumption can boost your glow and improve skin health. Get ready for a brighter, healthier complexion!

The summer months are all about eating seasonal fruits that can hydrate the body and keep it disease-free while also promoting skin health and making it glow from within. Doctors encourage regular consumption of healthy fruits that are packed with nutrients containing immense health benefits. While there are many things you can do for the skin externally, by giving it the love and care that it deserves from inside, you can protect the skin barrier, boost collagen, reduce signs of premature ageing, and always look youthful and radiant.

Here are some of the summer fruits that you must include in your diet to get glowing skin naturally in the hot summer months.

Papaya: Papaya is a healthy fruit packed with many benefits. For instance, it contains papain, an enzyme that helps to reduce the appearance of acne on the face, promoting a glowing complexion. Watermelon: A summer-friendly fruit, watermelon is rich in vitamin C and lycopene that can help protect the skin from sun damage. This hydrating fruit also promotes collagen production. Mangoes: Considered to be the king of fruits, mangoes are packed with vitamins A and C that can help to nourish and hydrate the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is, however, important to consume mangoes in moderation. Pineapple: Another tasty and healthy fruit, pineapple is rich in vitamin C and manganese that are known to help brighten and even out skin tone, reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation in the hot summer season. Kiwi: This fruit is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Kiwi helps to protect the skin from environmental stressors and promote collagen production. Strawberries: Delicious in taste, strawberries can be consumed in various forms. They are packed with vitamin C that can protect the skin from sun damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and premature wrinkles. Oranges: Rich in vitamin C and flavonoids, oranges help to brighten and make the skin tone even, reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, which are very common when one is exposed to the sun in summer.

