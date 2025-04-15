Fed up oily, greasy skin in summers? Try these 5 morning skincare hacks for radiant glow Say goodbye to oily skin this summer! Try these 5 simple morning skincare hacks to get rid of greasiness and achieve a radiant glow. Get flawless skin with these easy and effective tips.

Skin feels more sticky in summers. Apart from increased production of sweat and sebum, skin feels more sticky due to the opening of skin pores. Despite cleaning the face repeatedly, the stickiness of the face does not reduce. Gradually, this sebum starts accumulating in the skin pores, which can increase skin infections and problems like pimples and acne. Along with stickiness, things like dust and makeup stick and close the skin pores. This makes skin problems serious and also makes the skin look dull and dark. Here are 5 morning skincare hacks to get rid of oily and greasy skin in summers.

1. Clean your face with raw milk

Apply raw milk on the face for deep cleaning and exfoliation of the skin. This also cleans the skin pores and reduces the risk of infection on the face. You can massage the face by adding a little salt to raw milk. Then clean the face with lukewarm water.

2. Exfoliate your skin with yoghurt

Applying curd on the face reduces the stickiness of the skin. It nourishes the skin and also cleans the skin thoroughly. Curd acts as a natural exfoliator and also clears the layer of dead skin cells accumulated on the face. It gives a new glow to the skin.

3. Apply honey on your face

You can massage your skin with honey to reduce the stickiness of the skin. This reduces the stickiness accumulated on the face. Honey is also rich in antiseptic and antibacterial elements, which also provide relief from problems like bacteria spreading infection in the skin and acne pimples. Massage your face with honey and then clean the skin with cold or lukewarm water.

4. Use cucumber on face

Applying cucumber juice also reduces the stickiness of the skin. Apply cucumber paste on your face and wash your face with water after 20 minutes.

5. Apply tomato pulp on face

Applying tomato pulp to the face not only protects the skin from infection but also brings a glow to the skin. Tomato also reduces the stickiness of the skin. Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article only provides general information and advice. It is in no way a substitute for a medical opinion. Therefore, always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information.

