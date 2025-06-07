Consume these healthy, low-sodium snacks to satisfy your tea-time cravings, know recipe Satisfy your tea-time cravings with these healthy, low-sodium snack options. Try delicious and nutritious recipes to indulge in guilt-free. Get the easy-to-follow recipes now!

Tea time is a sacred ritual for many of us, but often, our snacking choices can be detrimental to our health, especially when it comes to high sodium intake. However, you don't have to compromise on taste to prioritise your well-being. Here are some delicious and healthy, low-sodium snack options that will satisfy your tea-time cravings without breaking the calorie bank.

Masala Makhana

A crunchy, flavourful tea-time snack with a spice kick and a pinch of umami.

Ingredients:

2 cups makhana (foxnuts)

1 tbsp olive oil or ghee

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

A pinch of black pepper

1/2 tsp kala namak (black salt)

1 tsp dried oregano or thyme (optional)

A squeeze of lemon juice

A pinch of MSG

Instructions:

1. Heat over medium flame and add olive oil or ghee.

2. Add makhana to the pan and roast them, stirring frequently for 5-7 minutes until they become crisp and golden.

3. Once done, add the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, black pepper, kala namak, and MSG. Stir well to coat the makhana with the spices.

4. Continue for another 2-3 minutes until the spices are well incorporated and aromatic.

5. Remove heat and squeeze a bit of lemon juice over the makhana for a refreshing finish.

6. Optionally, sprinkle with dried oregano or thyme for added flavour and serve hot!

Healthy Bhel Puri

A light and tangy chaat that hits all the right flavour notes—without the extra salt.

Ingredients:

1 cup puffed rice (murmura)

1/4 cup boiled potatoes, chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

1/4 cup finely chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup finely chopped cucumber

2 tbsp roasted peanuts

1 tbsp tamarind chutney (homemade, no salt added chef Ashish)

1 tbsp green chutney (mint and coriander chutney, kala. Namak added chef Ashish)

1/2 tsp black chaat masala (chef Ajay)

1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

A handful of coriander leaves for garnish

A squeeze of lemon juice

A pinch of MSG

Optional: A pinch of red chili powder (for heat)

Instructions:

1. Heat a kadahi or pan on low-medium heat, add the puffed rice (murmura), and lightly roast for 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally. This step is optional but adds extra crunch.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the roasted puffed rice, boiled potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and roasted peanuts.

3. Add tamarind chutney, green chutney, black pepper, roasted cumin powder, kala namak, MSG, and chaat masala.

4. Toss everything together gently until well-mixed, ensuring all ingredients are coated with the chutneys and spices.

5. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice. Optionally, sprinkle with red chilli powder for an added kick.

6. Serve immediately for a crunchy, tangy, and fresh snack!

Poha Chivda

A make-ahead snack that’s light, crunchy, and full of textures—with just the right flavour balance.

Ingredients:

2 cups thin poha (flattened rice)

1/4 cup roasted peanuts

2 tablespoons roasted chana dal (split chickpeas)

2 tablespoons cashew nuts

2 tablespoons raisins

2 green chilies, finely chopped

10-12 curry leaves

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (optional)

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and MSG to taste

2 tablespoons oil

Instructions:

1. Roast the Poha: In a large pan, dry roast the thin poha on low heat until they become crisp. Stir continuously to prevent burning. Once done, transfer them to a large mixing bowl.

2. Prepare the Tempering:

a. In the same pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil.

b. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

c. Add finely chopped green chillies and curry leaves.

d. Sauté for a few seconds until the chillies are fried.

3. Add Nuts and Spices:

a. Add cashew nuts and roast until they turn golden brown.

b. Add roasted peanuts and roasted chana dal. Sauté for another minute.

c. Lower the heat and add turmeric powder, red chilli powder (if using), sugar, salt, and MSG. Mix well.

4. Combine with Poha: Add the roasted poha to the pan with the tempering. Gently mix everything together until the poha is evenly coated with the spices and nuts.

5. Add Raisins: Add raisins and mix well.

6. Cool and Store: Allow the chivda to cool completely before storing it in an airtight container.

