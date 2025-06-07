Eid-al Adha 2025: Treat your sweet tooth with Shahi Kimami Seviyan this Bakrid, know recipe Celebrate Eid-al Adha 2025 with a sweet treat! Try Shahi Kimami Seviyan this Bakrid and delight your taste buds. Get the easy recipe now and make your festive celebrations even sweeter.

Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, is a very big festival for the people of the Muslim community. This festival will be celebrated on June 7 in India. On the day of Bakrid, many types of dishes are also made in Muslim homes, especially vermicelli. In such a situation, today we have brought for you a wonderful recipe of 'Kimami Seviyan.' Kimami Seviyan is a traditional and very tasty dish, which is especially made on festivals.

This vermicelli is thin, fine, and soft, which is prepared using a special technique. The sweetness and texture of Kimami Seviyan make it different from other vermicelli. So, let us tell you how you can easily make Kimami Seviyan at home on the day of Bakrid.

Ingredients for making Kimami Seviyan

2 cups makhana, ½ cup ghee, half cup grated coconut, 1 tablespoon sunflower seeds, 1 tablespoon melon seeds, 20 almonds, 20 cashews, 1 cup khoya, 5 cups vermicelli, 1 cup hot milk, 4-5 green cardamoms, 3 cups sugar, 2 cups water, food colour, 2 teaspoons kewda water, 1 teaspoon cardamom powder

How to make Kimami Seviyan?

Step 1: To make Kimami Seviyan, first turn on the gas and add one spoon of ghee and fry two cups of makhana. Now grind one cup of makhana coarsely and keep one cup of makhana in a bowl. Now put two spoons of ghee in the same pan and fry half a cup of grated coconut, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, 20 almonds, and 20 cashews till they turn brown. When these dry fruits are fried, put them in the bowl containing makhana.

Step 2: Now, pour a spoonful of ghee on the pan and then fry 250 grams of fine vermicelli. When the vermicelli is fried, add 1 cup of mawa to it and let it melt well. Now add 1 cup of hot milk to it and let the vermicelli cook well.

Step 3: Now, turn on the gas on the other side and make one-string syrup. Add about 3 cups of sugar to 2 cups of water. When the sugar dissolves, add 4-5 green cardamoms, food colouring, 2 teaspoons of kewda water, and 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder. Now add cooked vermicelli and dry fruit pieces to the syrup and mix well. Keep in mind that the water of the syrup should dry up well. Your Imami Seviyan is ready.

