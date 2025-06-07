Eid al-Adha 2025: 5 traditional, mouth-watering dishes you must try for this Bakrid feast Make your Eid al-Adha 2025 celebrations deliciously memorable with these 5 traditional and flavourful recipes. Try these mouth-watering dishes to elevate your Bakrid feast and impress your loved ones.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most significant festivals in the Muslim world. Celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion, it marks the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command. As families gather to celebrate this day of sacrifice and gratitude, one of the highlights of the occasion is the grand feast. A variety of delectable dishes are prepared, each carrying deep cultural and historical significance. Here are five traditional dishes you must try this Eid al-Adha:

1. Biryani – The King of Festive Feasts

Biryani is a rich, aromatic rice dish infused with spices, meat, and sometimes vegetables. Whether it’s mutton, chicken, or beef, the meat is marinated and cooked with fragrant basmati rice, giving it a tender, juicy texture. The dish is spiced with saffron, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon and garnished with fried onions and boiled eggs. Often served with raita (yoghurt sauce), this flavourful dish is a must-have at any Bakrid feast. The biryani recipe varies across regions, from the fiery Hyderabadi version to the mildly spiced Lucknowi or Awadhi biryani.

2. Mutton Korma – A Luxurious Stew

Mutton Korma is a slow-cooked curry made with tender mutton, yoghurt, and a blend of traditional spices. The meat is simmered in a rich, creamy gravy made with onions, ginger, garlic, and ground nuts. The result is a melt-in-the-mouth dish that’s bursting with flavour. This dish is often paired with naan (Indian flatbread) or steamed rice, and its rich aroma fills the air as it’s prepared. Mutton Korma is a royal dish, originating from Mughal kitchens, and continues to be a popular choice for festive occasions like Eid al-Adha.

3. Shami Kebab – The Perfect Appetiser

These small, round kebabs are a favourite starter at many Eid feasts. Made from minced meat (often mutton or beef), chickpeas, and a blend of spices, Shami kebabs are cooked to perfection, resulting in a crispy outer layer and a tender, juicy centre. They are usually served with a side of green chutney and salad. Their rich, savoury flavour and satisfying texture make them an irresistible part of any Bakrid celebration.

4. Sheer Kurma – A Sweet Delight

No Eid feast is complete without a dessert, and Sheer Kurma is one of the most loved sweet dishes for Bakrid. Made with vermicelli, milk, sugar, and a generous amount of ghee, this pudding is flavoured with cardamom and topped with dry fruits like almonds, pistachios, and raisins. The combination of creamy milk and crunchy nuts creates a comforting dessert that is perfect for ending the festive meal. Sheer Kurma is not only delicious but also holds cultural significance, often made in large quantities to serve guests who visit during the celebrations.

5. Nihari – A Hearty Stew for Cold Evenings

Nihari is a rich, slow-cooked stew that originated in Mughal kitchens and is widely enjoyed during special occasions like Bakrid. Traditionally made with beef or mutton, the meat is slow-cooked overnight, allowing it to become tender and soak in all the spices. The gravy is thickened with flour and simmered with ginger, garlic, and a mix of spices like cinnamon, cloves, and cumin. Nihari is typically served with naan or paratha, making it a hearty and fulfilling dish that’s perfect for family gatherings.

