Bedtime Beverages: 5 drinks to sip before sleeping for a healthy gut

5 drinks to sip before sleeping for a healthy gut.

Weak digestion is a common problem in winter as well as in summer. Food is not digested properly and you do not feel hungry. Weak digestion and constipation give rise to many other diseases. In such a situation, the most important thing to pay attention to is how to improve digestion so that there is no risk of any disease.

By including some special bedtime drinks in your diet can keep your digestive system healthy and can also get help you to rid of constipation. Here in this article, we have listed a few drinks which will surely help you to keep your gut healthy.

Cucumber detox water

Cucumber helps in getting rid of many stomach-related problems. Cucumber contains water in large quantities and due to high water content, cucumber keeps the body hydrated and also helps in removing problems like constipation. To make a cucumber drink, first cut 1 cucumber into slices, fill water in a glass jug or jar and add cucumber slices to it. Keep this water for 2 to 3 hours. After 3 hours, consume it by adding lemon, black pepper and black salt. This will give complete relief from the constipation problem. Use this water at least 2 hours after eating.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea is one of the most effective tips for smooth digestion. For this, grate half an inch piece of ginger in a glass of water and let the water boil well. When the water boils, filter it and separate it. Using this water just before or during meals can improve digestive health and reduce the problem of constipation and indigestion.

Lemongrass tea

Apart from being amazingly delicious, lemon water is considered paramount to calm the stomach and help maintain digestive functions. But here we are talking about lemongrass tea. Lemongrass tea works like a medicine to help reduce some stomach-related issues like bloating and constipation. To make lemongrass tea, boil 1/2 cup lemongrass in a glass of water and when it boils well, turn off the gas and keep the tea covered for 2 minutes. After 2 minutes, filter it and consume it. Consume it on an empty stomach or at least 2 hours after eating. The best time to consume it is at night. Due to this the digestion process is faster and constipation is relieved.

Fenugreek water

Fenugreek water helps in smooth digestion. To make fenugreek water, boil 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds in a glass of water and add 1 teaspoon roasted ground cumin, juice of one lemon and powder of 2 cloves to it. Filter it and consume it, it helps in getting rid of the problem of constipation.

Celery tea

If you have digestive issues then you should drink celery tea. It helps in digesting food, increasing digestive enzymes by reducing the acid in the stomach. You can make this tea by boiling celery in a cup of water.

