Want to make chai without tea leaves? Know easy ways to make these herbal teas

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easy ways to make chai without tea leaves.

It often happens that when you feel like drinking tea, the tea leaves in the house run out. In such a situation, if you do not know how to make tea without tea leaves, then there is nothing to worry about! You can make a great and healthy tea by using herbs available in the house like basil leaves, lemon wedges or other herbs. It will not only be healthy but its taste will also be different and refreshing.

Let us know the easy methods of making these herbal teas.

Tulsi Tea

Ingredients

6-7 tulsi (basil) leaves

1 cup water

1 teaspoon honey

½ tsp ginger (grated)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How to make:

Heat water in a pan and add basil leaves to it.

Now add grated ginger in it and boil for 5-7 minutes.

When the water boils well and the basil essence comes into it, then turn off the gas.

Filtre it, pour it into a cup and add honey and lemon juice as per taste.

Your healthy Tulsi tea is ready!

Lemon Tea

Ingredients

5-6 fresh lemon wedges

1 cup water

1 teaspoon honey

½ tsp cinnamon powder

How to make:

First of all, wash the lemon leaves thoroughly.

Heat water in a pan and add lemon leaves to it.

Boil it for 5-7 minutes so that the entire flavour of the leaves comes into the water.

Now filter it and add honey and cinnamon powder to it.

Your refreshing lemon leaf tea is ready!

Why are these teas beneficial?

These are made from natural herbs, which do not have the effect of caffeine on the body.

Herbs like basil, lemon leaves and ginger increase the immunity of the body.

Herbal tea improves digestion and keeps the stomach light.

The aroma and flavour of these teas help in relieving stress.

Now whenever you run out of tea leaves at home, there is no need to panic! Enjoy a new healthy tea by making these herbal teas.

ALSO READ: 6 positive changes will happen to your body if you stop drinking milk tea for a month