6 positive changes will happen to your body if you stop drinking milk tea for a month

Milk tea is a favourite beverage for Indians. The morning starts with a cup of hot milk tea and it is sipped several times throughout the day. But do you know what side effects milk tea can have on your health? Now, let us know what kind of changes can be seen in your body if you do not drink milk tea for a month.

Is tea with milk harmful?

Milk tea contains high amounts of caffeine, sugar and tannin. Excessive consumption of these can cause much harm to your health.

Caffeine- Caffeine stimulates your body, which can disrupt sleep, increase anxiety and speed up your heart rate.

Sugar- Excess sugar can make you a victim of obesity, diabetes and dental problems.

Excess sugar can make you a victim of obesity, diabetes and dental problems. Tannin- Tannin hinders the absorption of nutrients in the body, which may lead to nutritional deficiency in the body.

What will happen if you don't drink milk tea for a month?

Weight loss is possible- The calories and sugar present in milk tea are a major cause of weight gain. Reducing the consumption of milk tea will reduce your calorie intake, which will help in reducing weight.

Improves digestion- The caffeine and tannins present in milk tea can slow down digestion and increase the problem of acidity. Drinking less milk tea can improve digestion and reduce the problem of acidity.

Sleep will improve- Caffeine disrupts sleep. By reducing milk tea, your sleep will improve and you will feel more energetic throughout the day.

Improves skin- The sugar present in milk tea can damage the skin and cause acne. Reducing the consumption of milk tea will make your skin look healthy and glowing.

The energy level will increase- Drinking milk tea initially increases the energy level, but later you feel tired. By drinking less milk tea, you will feel more energetic throughout the day.

Improves heart health- Milk tea can also increase the risk of heart disease. Therefore, not drinking milk tea can improve heart health.

How to get rid of the habit of drinking milk tea?

Reduce gradually- Instead of stopping drinking milk tea completely at once, reduce it gradually.

Alternatives to milk tea- Instead of milk tea, you can drink herbal tea, green tea or fruit juice.

Tasty alternative- You can make milk tea with less sugar or no sugar at all.

Stay busy- When you feel like drinking milk tea, try to keep yourself busy.

