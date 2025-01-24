Black tea benefits: 6 health benefits of drinking 'kali chai'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Health benefits of drinking black tea

Tea popularly known as 'chai' in the Indian subcontinent is more than just a beverage. While most people prefer drinking milk tea, some people prefer black tea. Black tea is also known as 'kali chai' due to the final colour of the beverage that comes from simmering tea leaves in water. People usually drink black tea in the morning but you can also drink it at other times of the day. Black tea has several health benefits and without added sugar, it is one of the best beverages.

If you're wondering if you should drink black tea, here, take a look at some of the health benefits of adding 'kali chai' to your diet.

Improves Heart Health

Studies show that regular consumption of black tea can be beneficial for your heart health as it helps to improve the function of blood vessels and lowers 'bad' LDL cholesterol levels. Also, the flavonoids in black tea can reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure, thereby, reducing the risk of heart disease or stroke.

Rich in Antioxidants

Black tea has polyphenols, especially flavonoids which are powerful antioxidants. These help to fight free radicals in the body, thereby, reducing oxidative stress and reducing the risk of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Improves Mental Alertness

The caffeine content in black tea is enough to improve focus and mental clarity without the jitters that can happen with higher caffeine content. Also, black tea contains L-theanine which is an amino acid that helps you to stay calm.

Promotes Gut Health

The compounds in black tea also have prebiotic properties which help in the growth of good bacteria in the gut. A healthy gut microbiome is important for digestion, nutrient absorption and overall immune function.

Aids in Weight Management

Some studies suggest that the compounds in black tea can help in weight management by enhancing fat oxidation and metabolism. The caffeine and polyphenols in black tea can increase fat burning.

Boosts Immune System

Black tea has compounds which can stimulate the immune system. This can help the body fight infections and viruses. Also, its antimicrobial properties can be beneficial for oral health by preventing the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth and throat.

ALSO READ: Jaggery Tea Tips: Milk will not curdle if you know the right method to make it