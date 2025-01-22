Jaggery Tea Tips: Milk will not curdle if you know the right method to make it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Jaggery Tea Tips: Milk will not curdle if you know the right method to prepare it.

Jaggery tea is considered a special gift of health and taste in winter. It not only keeps the body warm in winter but is also very beneficial for your digestive health. The antioxidants and minerals present in jaggery increase the immunity of the body.

However, while making jaggery tea, people often face the problem that the milk curdles.

If you also face such problems in making Gud ki Chai, then today we will tell you the correct method and some easy tips, which will make your tea tasty and perfect.

Follow these steps while making jaggery tea:

Ingredients:

2 cups water

1 cup milk

2-3 teaspoons jaggery

1 teaspoon tea leaves

Ginger, cardamom, or cinnamon to taste

How to make:

Take water in a pan, add ginger, cardamom, or cinnamon and boil it for 2-3 minutes.

Now add tea leaves to the water and boil it well, so that the colour and taste of the tea improves.

Cut the jaggery into small pieces before adding it to tea. Before adding milk to tea, add jaggery to water and let it dissolve on low flame.

When the jaggery dissolves well, add milk to it and cook on low flame for 1-2 minutes. Do not boil it for too long.

Strain the tea, pour it into a cup and serve it hot.

Tips to prevent milk from curdling:

Do not mix jaggery with milk: Adding jaggery directly to milk can cause the milk to curdle. Always dissolve jaggery in water first and then add milk.

Do not heat the milk too much: Boiling milk on a high flame can cause it to curdle. Cook the tea on low flame only.

Keep in mind the quality of jaggery: Jaggery should be fresh and pure. Poor-quality jaggery can react with milk.

Maintain the same temperature: Keeping the temperature of milk and water the same reduces the chances of milk curdling.

Avoid lemon or sour substances: Do not use any sour substance while making tea, because this can be the main reason for curdling of milk.

So now, whenever you feel like making jaggery tea, follow these tips and enjoy the perfect tea every time.

