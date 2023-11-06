5 warm Indian breakfast recipes for winter mornings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Warm Indian breakfast recipes for the winter mornings.

As the cool winter breeze sets in, there is nothing more comforting than starting your day with a warm and hearty breakfast. And when it comes to Indian cuisine, we are spoiled for choice with a variety of delicious and healthy options. So, here are five warm Indian breakfast recipes that are perfect for those chilly winter mornings.

Gajar ka Halwa

Gajar ka Halwa, also known as Carrot Halwa, is a popular Indian dessert that is enjoyed throughout the year. But during winter, it becomes an essential part of our breakfast menu. This decadent and rich dish is made with grated carrots, milk, and sugar, and topped with nuts and cardamom powder. The warmth from the spices and the richness of the carrots make it the perfect breakfast option to keep you warm and cosy on a cold winter morning.

Poha

Poha is a traditional Indian breakfast dish that is made with flattened rice flakes. It is a quick and easy recipe that can be prepared within minutes, making it an ideal choice for busy mornings. Poha is usually flavoured with onions, potatoes, peanuts, and curry leaves, giving it a crunchy texture and a burst of flavour. It is also light on the stomach and packed with nutrients, making it a great option for those looking for a healthy breakfast.

Upma

Upma is another popular breakfast dish that is enjoyed in many parts of India. It is made with roasted semolina (or suji), vegetables, and spices. The dish has a porridge-like consistency and can be prepared in various ways by adding different vegetables and spices according to your preference. Adding a dash of ghee to the upma gives it a rich and comforting taste that is perfect for those chilly winter mornings.

Masala Omelette

What better way to start your day than with a protein-packed masala omelette? This classic breakfast dish is a staple in many Indian households and is loved by people of all ages. The omelette is made with beaten eggs, onions, tomatoes, and spices like ginger, garlic, and green chillies. It is usually served with a side of toast or parathas, making it a complete and filling breakfast option for those cold winter mornings.

Methi Paratha

Parathas are a popular breakfast option in India and during winter, the addition of methi (fenugreek) leaves makes them even more delicious and nutritious. Methi parathas are made by mixing finely chopped fenugreek leaves with wheat flour, spices, and ghee. The parathas are then rolled out and cooked on a hot griddle until they are crispy and golden brown. They can be enjoyed with a side of pickle, yoghurt, or chutney for a scrumptious and warm winter breakfast.

In addition to these five dishes, there are many other warm Indian breakfast options that you can try during winter like Khichdi, Idli Sambar, and Moong Dal Cheela. These dishes not only provide warmth but also offer a great balance of nutrients to keep you energised throughout the day.

Now that you have some delicious recipes to try this winter, let's take a look at some tips to make your breakfast even more enjoyable:

Use seasonal ingredients: During winter, it is best to use seasonal ingredients like carrots, methi leaves, and cauliflower in your breakfast dishes. These ingredients not only provide warmth but also add a fresh and healthy touch to your meals.

Add warming spices: Spices like ginger, garlic, turmeric, and cinnamon are known for their warming properties. Incorporating them into your breakfast dishes not only adds flavour but also helps keep your body warm during the chilly season.

Don't skip breakfast: During winter, our body's metabolism slows down, and skipping breakfast can make you feel sluggish and less energized. So, make sure to have a warm and nutritious breakfast to kickstart your day.

Prepare in advance: If you have a busy schedule in the mornings, prepare some of these dishes in advance. You can make gajar ka halwa the night before and heat it in the morning for a quick and delicious breakfast. Similarly, you can also prepare the dough for parathas the night before to save time in the morning.

Enjoy with a hot beverage: What goes better with a warm breakfast than a hot cup of tea or coffee? Enjoy your breakfast with your favourite hot beverage to complete the experience.

