5 reasons why you should eat pears during monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of eating pears during monsoon.

It is advisable to eat fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C during monsoon. The risk of diseases increases the most in this season. Therefore, take special care of the diet. To stay healthy in the rain, you must eat seasonal fruits. This season is the pear season. Pear, rich in vitamin C, is a fruit that is considered very beneficial for diabetes and heart patients. Pear helps in protecting the body from the risk of diseases during the monsoon months. Apart from vitamin C, potassium, folate, copper and manganese are found in it. Know what are the benefits of eating pear.

Benefits of eating pears

Controls diabetes- Pears are considered very beneficial for diabetes patients. Pears contain anthocyanin which acts as an antioxidant and also reduces the risk of diabetes. Due to the low glycemic index of pears, sugar patients can eat it. It helps in controlling blood sugar.

Beneficial for the heart- The nutrients found in pears help in making the heart healthy. Pears contain procyanidin, which acts as an antioxidant. This reduces heart problems and also reduces bad cholesterol. The peel of pears, which are eaten along with the peel, contains quercetin, which keeps blood pressure under control.

Reduces inflammation- Pear contains vitamin C and vitamin K which help in reducing inflammation in the body. If there is a problem of inflammation in the body due to any injury, then this will be beneficial. Such people should include pear in their diet. Pears contain flavonoids and antioxidants.

Makes digestive system strong- Pears are rich in fibre which helps in removing stomach and digestive problems. If you have a constipation problem then definitely eat pears. Pears contain soluble fiber which is beneficial for your intestines. It can improve gut health by removing digestive problems.

Helps in weight loss- You can also include pear in your weight loss diet. It contains plenty of fibre. Due to this, you feel less hungry. Pear is also very low in calories. Obesity can be reduced even after eating it to your heart's content.

ALSO READ: Suffering from sore throat, cold and cough? Try ginger laddu, know recipe