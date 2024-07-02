Suffering from sore throat, cold and cough? Try ginger laddu, know recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try ginger laddu to get relief from cold and cough.

Monsoon has arrived. In this season, symptoms of cold and sore throat become very common. In such conditions, we mustn't let our immunity weaken and protect ourselves from seasonal diseases. Do you know that the solution to all these problems is hidden in ginger? Along with increasing immunity, it produces heat in the body, due to which the body does not fall prey to problems like colds and coughs. Due to the bitterness of ginger, it is difficult to consume it alone. In such a situation, you can make ginger laddu. This recipe is very easy to make. So, let's know the recipe to make this laddu.

Ginger is a storehouse of qualities

The immune system becomes weak during the rainy season. In such a situation, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties are found in ginger, due to which immunity increases rapidly. Also, such compounds are found in ginger which helps in relieving cold, cough and sore throat.

Ingredients for Ginger Laddu:

250 grams of ginger powder

150 grams ghee

150 grams of jaggery powder

50 grams black sesame seeds

50 grams of cardamom powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

How to make Ginger Laddu:

Step 1: First of all, heat 150 grams of ghee in a pan on low flame. When the ghee is hot, add 250 grams of ginger powder to it and fry it for 5 minutes. Now add 150 grams of jaggery powder to this powder and mix them well. Cook them for 2-3 minutes while stirring continuously. Now turn off the gas and let it cool down a little.

Step 2: When the ginger mixture cools down, add 50 grams of black sesame seeds, 50 grams of cardamom powder and 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon to it. Now mix all these ingredients well.

Step 3: In the last step, your laddu mixture is ready. Now make small laddus and store them in an airtight container.

Other benefits of Ginger Laddu:

Ginger Laddu improves digestion. Ginger helps in reducing weight and bloating. It helps in relieving symptoms associated with menstrual cramps. Some studies suggest that ginger reduces LDL cholesterol levels.

