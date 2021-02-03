Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STAYCMM World Cancer Day 2021: 7 food items that help in keeping all types of cancer at bay

Year after year, people all around the globe celebrate Cancer Day on 4th February. The World Cancer Day 2021 which falls on Thursday will be celebrated globally under the 'I Am and I Will' campaign that began in 2019. Everyone is well-versed of how many people suffer from cancer each year. But it can be cured with the help of advanced clinical technology. Not only this, but following little tricks can work wonders. If certain eating habits are followed, cancer can be kept at bay. And to inform you about the same on World Cancer Day, we have enlisted 7 food items that can help prevent all types of cancer.

Have a look at the same here:

1. Green leafy vegetables

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Green leafy vegetables

Green vegetables like broccoli and spinach are a great source of energy which also strengthens our cells in the body.

2. Apples

Fruit like apples and oranges help in disease fighting. Apples are rich in iron whereas oranges are full of Vitamin C.

3. Beans and berries

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Beans and berries

Different beans and berries like blueberries are rich in antioxidants too. These prevent damage cells to cause cancer.

4. Green tea

We all know the rich properties of green tea. But we never thought that this can keep us protected from deadly diseases like cancer as well.

5. Ginger and garlic

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ginger and garlic

This is the old saying and equally effective that ginger and garlic have the anti-bacterial properties that prevent infections and many diseases including cancer.

6. Nuts like almonds

Nuts like almonds, pistachios work like wonders to keep your body healthy. But for your information, nuts have anti-cancer properties too!

7. Salmon

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salmon

Last but not least, fish is a great source of vitamins and proteins which keeps us away from deadly infections.