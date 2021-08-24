Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUNSOL_MUESLI Mousse's to puddings, five dessert recipes for diabetic patients

Diabetes has now become one of the most common diseases all over the world, courtesy the modern lifestyle that is home to pollution, bad eating habits, stress and a million other problems. These factors contribute majorly to the disease that is nowadays spreading like wildfire. Diabetic people need to follow a strict diet routine to maintain their blood sugar levels. However, one not really needs to compromise on taste and especially during the festive times one can dive into these exotic desserts which are healthy and tasty.

Unsweetened Chocolate and Coconut Mousse

Ingredients (Serving for 2)

2 Egg yolks

50 Ml milk

50 ml coconut milk

150 gms chocolate

Pinch of Stevia (As per your taste for sweetness)

Instructions

We start with heating the pan or boiler, then add chocolate to milk to melt it. Then we add coconut milk and turn it into Chocolate Ganache

Then add egg yolks to the base. Make sure to keep stirring, so there are no lumps or curdles

Add Stevia in egg yolks as per your requirement and whip it as well. It will turn into whipped cream

After ingredients are prepared, blend them till it is in the form of creamy texture

Put it in the fridge or freezer, and serve it cold. You can garnish it with grated coconut

Berry Blast Chia Pudding

Mix 1 tbsp Chia seeds in 1/2 cup full-fat milk, 2 tbsp date paste and 1 tbsp full-fat cream. Keep stirring with a spoon for 2-3 mins until it blends completely

Refrigerate for 4-5 hours/overnight

Before serving, top it up with fresh berries, crushed almonds/walnuts

Cocoa Cinnamon Chia Pudding

Mix 1 tbsp Chia seeds in 1/2 cup full-fat milk, 2 tbsp date paste, 2 tbsp cocoa powder, 1 tbsp cinnamon powder and 1 tbsp hazelnut butter. Keep stirring with a spoon for 5 mins until it blends completely

Refrigerate for 4-5 hours/overnight

Before serving, I added a strawberry, a cinnamon stick, 3-4 crushed pecans.

Coconut Mango Chia Pudding

Mix 1 tbsp Chia seeds in 1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk, 1 and a half tbsp date paste. Keep stirring with a spoon for 5 mins until it blends completely

Refrigerate for 4-5 hours/overnight

Before serving, top it up with fresh mangoes cut in bite sizes and sprinkle coconut shavings/flakes

Diabetic tip: you can replace the date paste with the sweetener prescribed by your doctor in all three pudding recipes.

Lauki ka Halwa

Ingredients (Serving:- 2 servings)

1 1/4 cups of grated bottle gourd (dudhi/ lauki)

3/4 low-fat milk, 99.7 per cent fat-free

1 1/2 tsp stevia (sugar substitute)

1/4 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

1/2 tsp ghee

Instruction

Prep time:- 10 minutes

Cooking time:- 20-25 minutes

Add 1 tsp of ghee in a non-stick kadhai, add grated bottle gourd to the kadhai and mix well

Cover the kadhai with a lid and cook it for another 5 to 6 minutes on medium flame, stirring occasionally

Now add the cardamom powder mix and milk, mix well, and on medium flame cook it for 14 to 17 minutes, stirring continuously

Add 1 1/2 tsp of stevia and mix well

Serve hot

-With IANS inputs