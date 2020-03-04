Coronavirus: Boost your immunity by including these food items in your diet

Coronavirus: Boost your immunity by taking these food items

The coronavirus outbreak has seeped into various countries after being originated from China's Wuhan. Thousands of people have died not just in China but also in many parts of the world. Coronavirus (CoV) is creating a state of panic that should be avoided. It is advisable to wash hands at continuous intervals, maintain social distance, avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth, practice respiratory hygiene and seek medical care at the earliest if one shows any sign including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. Apart from this, increasing your immunity will also help in keeping the virus away from you.

According to health experts, people should take special care of their food and drinks intake. According to scientists, the coronavirus makes the vulnerable and elderly people their prey quickly and so to prevent this it becomes crucial for everyone to include high antiviral food items in your diet. This will help boost your immune system which will protect you from viruses. Here's a list of food items that will help you to make your immune system strong:

Disclaimer: The list mentioned in the article is media-report based. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the reports.

1. Coconut Oil

To make food at home, do not use mustard and refined oil, instead opt for coconut oil which contains lauric acid and caprylic acid. Doing this will also boost your immune system and will protect you against this virus.

2. Tulsi

Tulsi is a very beneficial herb. Taking one teaspoon of basil daily in the morning improves your immune system. Having it with black pepper and honey provides strength to the body to fight diseases.

3. Ginger

It is said that ginger contains many anti-viral elements and it should be consumed with fennel and honey to boost your immunity.

4. Garlic

Many anti-viral elements are found in garlic. Consuming garlic with a spoonful of honey works to boost your immune system.

5. Berries

Food items like grapes, blueberries, cranberries, strawberries, cocoa, dark chocolate are effective in the case of fungal infections. Not only this, they even protect the body from all kinds of viruses.

