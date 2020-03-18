Image Source : PIXABY #FightCoronaVirus: 5 juices to boost your immunity

When it comes to fighting coronavirus, you already know that handwashing and avoiding those who may be sick are key precautions. Furthermore, experts have also said that boosting your immune system will give you an edge in fending off viruses and staying healthy this season. And, waht better way than adding immune bossting juices in your daily diet. Here are five juices that help in increasing your immune system, therreby, helping to keep the deadly coronavirus at bay.

Watermelon

It is a very healthy fruit drink. Not only it helps your immune system but also releases the muscle soreness. Muscle soreness is a typical side effect of coronavirus, particularly in grown-ups. The overwhelming water substance of this natural product may likewise make it one of the simple juicing recipes.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera juice provides natural support for the immune system. Since the immune system works around the clock protecting the body, aloe vera, with its natural immune enhancers, gives the body an ongoing support system from which to draw. Drinking two to four ounces daily helps give your immune system the boost it needs.

Lemon juice/lemon water

The key nutrient that gives the immune system a boost is vitamin C. Drinking lemon water daily ensures sufficient intake of vitamin C which is crucial for protection against coronavirus. Vitamin C stimulates white blood cell production and works as a powerful antioxidant protecting the organs from oxidative damage.

Tomato juice

Tomato juice can be easily made at home and is a very healthy drink to incorporate in your diet. Rich in nutrients like vitamin C and very hydrating, tomato juice is also rich in folate and helps to keep infections away.

Celery juice

Celery juice is very hydrating and also rich in vitamin A, E, C, folic acid, and sodium – which boosts immunity and helps in killing the germs that enter the body. Drinking celery juice can help in keeping the body immune to infections and diseases.