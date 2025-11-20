Only Sonam Kapoor could announce a baby in couture vintage Escada, and win the internet Sonam Kapoor has announced baby No 2, and she did it in full fashion-royalty mode. Her vintage hot-pink Escada suit, inspired by Princess Diana, made the reveal unforgettable.

Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor has revealed the sweetest news: she’s expecting her second child. The announcement wasn’t just heartfelt, it was runway-worthy.

On November 20, 2025, Sonam shared a beautiful set of photographs on Instagram. In the shots, she gently holds her baby bump, dressed in a gorgeous hot-pink suit that’s hard to miss. This wasn’t just any suit — the look is inspired by none other than Princess Diana.

The ensemble is a vintage creation by Escada (Margaretha Ley, 1988), pure wool, oversized padded shoulders, soft curves at the shoulders — essentially a tribute to Diana’s signature 1980s style.

Sonam paired the outfit with sheer black tights, glossy black heels, a classic black purse, and retro sunglasses. Her jewellery was understated: golden rings and a sleek watch.

Her makeup stayed soft and natural, letting her glow shine through.

Sonam kept the caption for the post beautifully minimal: “MOTHER”.

But she didn’t stop there — in her Instagram Story, she added, “Coming spring 2026.”

Her husband, Anand Ahuja, couldn’t hide his joy. He commented sweetly: “Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!” Then playfully added, “double trouble.”

As soon as she posted, the comments section filled up with love. Friend and actress Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congrats mamacitaaa,” while Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “Sona and Anand.”

Her mother, Sunita Kapoor, also praised the choice of outfit, calling it elegant and heartfelt.

To Sonam, this is not just a baby reveal - it is a fashion moment that represents her identity and communicates her love of classicism. She has always been known for the storytelling aspect of her looks, and selecting a Diana-inspired suit here feels emotional, royal and absolutely Sonam.

She is already a mother to her son Vayu, born in 2022.

And now, as she heads into her second maternity stage of life, she feels fully transitioned, marrying her maternal love with her renowned style sensibility.

