Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy, to welcome second child with Anand Ahuja; New mom Parineeti congratulates Sonam Kapoor has announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. The announcement quickly drew warm wishes from friends and colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, who congratulated her.

New Delhi:

Sonam Kapoor has publicly announced that she is pregnant for the second time. The Neerja actor, who welcomed son Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja in 2022, shared the 'good news' on Instagram.

Sonam, who is known for her unique style and aesthetic sense, announced her second pregnancy by directly sharing pictures of her baby bump. The actor had made her first pregnancy announcement in 2022 by sharing her photos in a black swimsuit with Anand in the frame.

Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy

"Mother", wrote Sonam Kapoor, while flaunting her baby bump in a pink dress. She was seen holding her belly in some of the pictures. Taking to her Instagram story, she also revealed her due date: "Coming spring 2026".

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR)Sonam Kapoor

New mom Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor congratulate

Congratulatory messages poured in from Sonam Kapoor's industry friends. Parineeti Chopra, who recently welcomed her first child with Raghav Chadha, wrote, "Congrats mamacitaaa", Varanasi star Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations". Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Sonam in Veere Di Wedding, penned "Sona and Anand".

Revisiting Sonam Kapoor's first pregnancy announcement

In 2022, Sonam Kapoor wore a black swimsuit and announced her first pregnancy. Anand Ahuja was also a part of the many frames. She had written: "our hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." Take a look:

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018, after a few years of dating. Soon after, she relocated to London, where her husband's business is based. Since then, she has been juggling between India and London for work.

On the film front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind in 2023.