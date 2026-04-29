Kangana Ranaut nails airport dressing in a breezy kurta set; here’s how much it costs

New Delhi:

Kangana Ranaut turned up at the airport and, as usual, kept things simple without it feeling dull. No loud styling, no overthought layers. Just a calm, well-put-together look that does the job. It’s the kind of outfit that works for travel without trying too hard to look like a “travel look”.

There’s a quiet confidence in how she dresses here. Breathable fabric, soft colours, clean lines. Nothing extra, but nothing missing either. It leans into that understated, slightly luxe space that a lot of people aim for but don’t always get right.

Kangana Ranaut’s airport look

She went with a pastel kurta set in a soft mint or powder green shade, which makes sense for summer travel. The kurta has a straight cut and a relaxed fit, so movement isn’t restricted, but it still holds its shape. What stands out, in a subtle way, are the light floral motifs across the fabric. They’re faint, not loud, and that helps keep the whole look easy on the eyes. The neckline is modest, with a slight layered detail underneath.

The trousers follow the same colour palette, straight-fit and clean. Not too snug, not too loose. It all comes together as a monochrome look that feels balanced. The dupatta is light and loosely draped, more practical than styled. It moves with the outfit instead of sitting stiff, which works better for travel.

Kangana Ranaut’s hair, makeup, and accessories

Accessories are minimal but sharp. She’s wearing oversized black sunglasses, which instantly add structure to the look. A structured tote bag keeps things functional. Jewellery is kept to a minimum. Her hair is tied back in a neat bun, and the makeup is barely there, just enough to keep things polished without drawing focus.

Where to shop Kangana Ranaut’s look?

The outfit is from Misri By Meghna Nayyar. It’s part of their Millie collection and is priced at ₹11,900.

Who is Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actor, filmmaker, and politician. She has been serving as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Mandi since 2024. She’s known for taking on strong, unconventional roles, often in female-led Hindi films.

She has received several awards over the years, including four National Awards, four Filmfare Awards, and the Padma Shri. She made her debut in 2006 with Gangster and won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for it. After that came films like Woh Lamhe... in 2006, Life in a... Metro in 2007, and Fashion in 2008, where her performances were widely noted. She also appeared in commercially successful films such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2009 and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai in 2010. In 2011, she took on a comic role in Tanu Weds Manu.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh’s fashion moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon decoded