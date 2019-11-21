Sonam Kapoor's white dress is the level of perfection we need in our lives RN

Sonam Kapoor is having the time of her life with friends and sister Rhea Kapoor in Los Angeles, USA and her pictures are making us want to swap places with her. She has been sharing amazing pictures from her vacation loaded with fun outings, amazing looking drinks and of course, head-turning fashionable outfits. Her husband, Anand Ahuja has also been uploading really fun-looking pictures of the fashionable couple. But for us, the highlight of her vacation has been her gorgeous outfits, including the lastest white dress.

Sonam took to Instagram a few hours ago to post a few pictures of her in a white dress and she's looking perfect. The dress is from the brand 'Ralph and Russo' and features a white collared V neck with lapels going down up to the length of the dress. The waist is cinched with a thick white belt with a bug buckle. The A-line maxi dress gives out a structured while looking super casual at the same time.

She paired her dress with classic black round sunnies, tan loafers with golden chain detailing and golden hoops. Sunkissed skin, bronzed makeup, and hair tied back in a loose bun made it a smashing look! And that little Louis Vuitton bag has out hearts.

Check out her pictures here:

On the work front, although Sonam Kapoor's last movie, The Zoya Factor- that was based on Anuja Chauhan's book by the same name; bombed at the box office, she is all set to star in another movie based on a book by the same author titled Battle of Bittora.