Kriti Sanon's magenta silk saree is a perfect option for your bestie's wedding

Kriti Sanon is on her path to become the next big star in Bollywood. She has been a part of movies that have been commercial hits as well as have garnered positive reviews for her performance. She has also become a regular on the 'best dressed' list of most leading magazines and media houses. Her fashion game is always on point and she manages to pull off even the most daring looks with ease. Also, we can't ignore the fact that she has her take on even the simplest of outfits and rocks them with her grace.

Her stylist, Sukriti Grover today, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her latest look. She is seen in a traditional avatar sporting a beautiful magenta silk hand loom saree from the popular brand, Ekaya. The saree features a green zari border with all-over zari motifs on the saree. The palla also features zari patterns. Kriti has paired her saree with a pair of stunning golden chandbali earrings from Minerali store. Though we love most things about the look, what has out hearts is the bandeau blouse with tie-up detailing at the back. We just wish she had draped her palla a little low to show off the pattern of the blouse. Anyhow, she looks stunning with her straight open hair and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Have a look at the pictures below:

Well, we love this look and think that it could be the perfect look to wear to your bestie's wedding this season. Start by choosing a bright coloured saree (maybe, from your mother's wardrobe) and add a pair of chandbali earrings. You could go for a bandeau blouse as worn by Kriti or go for a more-covered up look according to your requirements. Keep the make-up simple or you could add a bindi and a gajra and you'll be good to go!

On the work front, Sanon will be next seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama, Panipat. Other than that, she will star in Mimi in which she will play a surrogate mother. She also has Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey- a remake of Tamil action movie Veeram in her kitty.