Howdy Modi: Vowing America with his style!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in the USA proving, yet again, how important India is to the world, especially to the United States.

In a landmark event that involved PM Modi addressing almost 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston, along with President Trump, the entire world watched as Modi spoke on multiple issues including the Indo-US trade, energy partnerships, and Kashmir. Other than the political parts of the trip, what really caught our attention was Modiji's sartorial choices that were totally in sync with fashion.

Showcasing his love for khadi all over again, Modiji looked like the total 'bawse' in the US, all while staying true to his roots. Here are a few looks that totally deserve a mention.

1. When he landed in the USA in the classic 'Modi' ishtyle!

Modiji getting down from the airplane at the Houston.

Modiji sported his trademark look, an off white kurta with a checked light grey jacket while landing at the US airport. Hence proved, you can never really take 'desi' out of an Indian.

2. His dapper bandhgala look... jisne kar di sabki #boltibandh.

Narendra Modi meeting with the Kashmiri Pandit delegation in the USA.

Modiji looked like a million bucks when he put up a serious show in a formal bandhgala suit. The deep olive colour was very different from the blacks and the blues and totally stood out.

3. When he went desi again with the fellow Indians.

Indian PM Narendra Modi with the American president, Donald Trump.

Ditching a formal pantsuit for a sleeveless gingham print jacket with a green kurta and pocket square, Modiji put up a great show at the #HowdyModi event at Houstan addressing the fellow Indians in a totally desi avatar!