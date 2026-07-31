Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov days after Brand New Day release

New Delhi:

Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon has quietly married his longtime partner, interior designer Veronica Leahov, just days after the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The couple kept the wedding out of the public eye, with the news only coming to light after fans noticed subtle clues during the film's promotional tour.

Speculation began after Batalon appeared in a joint interview with co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. While discussing the nicknames they use for one another, the actor casually referred to Leahov as his "wife", marking the first time he had publicly used the term. Fans also noticed a wedding ring on his left hand, adding to the growing speculation.

The reports were further strengthened when Leahov updated her professional name to Veronica Leahov Batalon, all but confirming that the couple had tied the knot. People magazine later confirmed the marriage.

A relationship spanning several years

Batalon and Leahov have been together since 2019 and announced their engagement in March 2025. The actor proposed during a romantic setup in New York City, complete with candles and a heart-shaped floral arrangement overlooking the river.

Following the engagement, Batalon often joked that he had little involvement in planning the wedding. In earlier interviews, he admitted that Leahov had taken charge of almost every detail, saying he was happy to simply show up when asked. He also joked that the process unexpectedly taught him more about flowers than he had ever expected to know.

Wedding details remain private

Neither Batalon nor Leahov has revealed when or where the ceremony took place, and the couple have not issued a formal announcement. Instead, the news emerged through Batalon's interview remarks and Leahov's name change, which quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Leahov, who runs the luxury home and bedding brand VEROH and is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, also shared a heartfelt message on social media, describing the occasion as the happiest moment of her life.

Batalon's wedding comes during a busy period for the Spider-Man franchise. It also follows reports that his Brand New Day co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya recently tied the knot, making Batalon the second major cast member to celebrate a wedding during the film's promotional campaign. While the spotlight remains on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's box office success, fans have found another reason to celebrate, with the cast marking significant milestones away from the cameras.

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