Vinayagar Chaturthi 2025: Beautiful kolam and rangoli designs to try at home Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on August 27. Here are stunning kolam and rangoli ideas—including dotted kolams—to decorate your home and welcome Lord Ganesha.

New Delhi:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat falling between 11:05 AM and 1:40 PM. The ten-day celebration will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees not only worship Lord Ganesha but also decorate their homes with colourful rangolis and kolams to welcome Bappa. These traditional designs are believed to attract positive energy and prosperity, making them an integral part of the festivities.

Let’s explore beautiful kolam and rangoli ideas for Vinayagar Chaturthi that can enhance your celebrations this year.

Kolam for Vinayagar Chaturthi

Kolams are a traditional way to decorate the entrance of homes during Vinayagar Chaturthi. These designs are drawn using rice flour, coloured powders, or flowers to symbolise prosperity and divine blessings.

Creating a kolam at your doorstep is believed to invite Lord Ganesha and remove obstacles from your life. Simple floral patterns, peacocks, lotus designs, and Ganesha motifs are among the most popular choices for this occasion.

(Image Source : AI GENERATED VIA GEMINI)Simple yet divine dotted kolam with Lord Ganesha, enhanced with marigolds, leaves, and diyas.

(Image Source : AI GENERATED VIA GEMINI)A vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi rangoli featuring lotus and peacock motifs, decorated with glowing diyas.

Vinayagar Chaturthi Rangoli

Rangoli for Vinayagar Chaturthi is not just decoration but a spiritual offering. Using vibrant colours like red, yellow, orange, and green, devotees create eye-catching designs to honour Lord Ganesha.

Many families opt for rangolis depicting Ganesha’s face, his favourite modaks, or symbolic motifs such as swastika and Om. These rangolis not only beautify the puja area but also spread festive joy and positivity in the household.

(Image Source : AI GENERATED VIA GEMINI)Bright rainbow-themed rangoli with Ganesha in the centre, perfect for Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED VIA GEMINI)A detailed Vinayagar Chaturthi rangoli featuring Ganesha, lotus, peacocks, and diyas, symbolising prosperity.

Vinayagar Chaturthi kolam with dots

One of the most loved traditions in South India is making kolam with dots, also known as pulli kolam. For Vinayagar Chaturthi, these dotted patterns are transformed into intricate depictions of Ganesha, flowers, and divine symbols.

Starting with a grid of dots, devotees connect them into symmetrical patterns, representing harmony and balance. Such kolams are easy to draw yet hold deep cultural and spiritual significance, making them perfect for beginners as well as experienced artists.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED VIA GEMINI)Beautiful dotted rangoli of Lord Ganesha with lotus, modaks, and diyas, perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi decorations.

(Image Source : AI GENERATED VIA GEMINI)Traditional dotted kolam for Ganesh Chaturthi with detailed Ganesha artwork and floral elements.

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches on August 27, decorating your home with traditional kolams and rangolis is a beautiful way to celebrate and welcome Lord Ganesha.

No matter what you choose - simple floral kolams, colourful rangolis, or dotted patterns - each design carries blessings of prosperity and happiness. This festive season, let your creativity shine while paying homage to Bappa.