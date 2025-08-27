Vinayagar Chaturthi 2025: Beautiful kolam and rangoli designs to try at home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat falling between 11:05 AM and 1:40 PM. The ten-day celebration will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
On this auspicious occasion, devotees not only worship Lord Ganesha but also decorate their homes with colourful rangolis and kolams to welcome Bappa. These traditional designs are believed to attract positive energy and prosperity, making them an integral part of the festivities.
Let’s explore beautiful kolam and rangoli ideas for Vinayagar Chaturthi that can enhance your celebrations this year.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes: English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi messages
Kolam for Vinayagar Chaturthi
Kolams are a traditional way to decorate the entrance of homes during Vinayagar Chaturthi. These designs are drawn using rice flour, coloured powders, or flowers to symbolise prosperity and divine blessings.
Creating a kolam at your doorstep is believed to invite Lord Ganesha and remove obstacles from your life. Simple floral patterns, peacocks, lotus designs, and Ganesha motifs are among the most popular choices for this occasion.
Vinayagar Chaturthi Rangoli
Rangoli for Vinayagar Chaturthi is not just decoration but a spiritual offering. Using vibrant colours like red, yellow, orange, and green, devotees create eye-catching designs to honour Lord Ganesha.
Many families opt for rangolis depicting Ganesha’s face, his favourite modaks, or symbolic motifs such as swastika and Om. These rangolis not only beautify the puja area but also spread festive joy and positivity in the household.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 sthapana muhurat: Best time to bring Ganpati home on 27 August
Vinayagar Chaturthi kolam with dots
One of the most loved traditions in South India is making kolam with dots, also known as pulli kolam. For Vinayagar Chaturthi, these dotted patterns are transformed into intricate depictions of Ganesha, flowers, and divine symbols.
Starting with a grid of dots, devotees connect them into symmetrical patterns, representing harmony and balance. Such kolams are easy to draw yet hold deep cultural and spiritual significance, making them perfect for beginners as well as experienced artists.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 WhatsApp status videos: Best clips and wishes to share
As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches on August 27, decorating your home with traditional kolams and rangolis is a beautiful way to celebrate and welcome Lord Ganesha.
No matter what you choose - simple floral kolams, colourful rangolis, or dotted patterns - each design carries blessings of prosperity and happiness. This festive season, let your creativity shine while paying homage to Bappa.