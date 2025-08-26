Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 WhatsApp status videos: Best clips and wishes to share Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on August 27 with puja from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM. Download WhatsApp status videos, clips, and 20 wishes to share.

New Delhi:

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. As per Drik Panchang, the Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat is from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM, lasting for 2 hours and 34 minutes. This is the most auspicious time to bring home Ganpati Bappa and perform puja rituals.

The 10-day festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the day holds special importance as he is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. In today’s digital age, people also share Ganesh Chaturthi videos, WhatsApp status clips, and wishes to spread festive cheer online.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes: English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi messages

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 video status

Ganesh Chaturthi videos are a beautiful way to celebrate online. You can download or share the trending Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 video status directly to greet your loved ones digitally.

Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp status download

On Ganesh Chaturthi, WhatsApp is flooded with festive messages. Short clips of Ganpati and idol installation become the most shared statuses.

Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp video download

If you’re looking to share directly, Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp status video download options are widely available. You can choose devotional chants, modern edits, or traditional procession videos. Pair these with heartfelt wishes to make your festive greeting more impactful.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes and greetings with images to share

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes 2025

Wishes are the easiest way to spread positivity during the festival. Here are 20+ wishes you can use as captions, messages, or status lines along with videos.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. May Bappa bless you with happiness and peace. Wishing you wisdom and success this festive season. Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion and love. May Lord Ganesha remove all your obstacles. Ganpati brings prosperity to every home. Let’s welcome Bappa with open hearts and smiles. May this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 fill your life with joy. Celebrate with faith, devotion, and happiness. Happy Ganeshotsav to you and your family. May Ganesha’s blessings bring success in your career. May peace and positivity surround your home. Ganpati is the giver of wisdom and courage. Celebrate tradition, culture, and devotion together. Bappa bless you with a new beginning full of joy. May Lord Ganesh shower his divine grace on you. Keep faith, spread love, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Happiness is bringing Ganpati home. Celebrate devotion with dance, music, and joy. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is not just about rituals but also about sharing happiness. While the puja at Madhyahna kala (11:05 to 13:40) remains spiritually significant, the digital celebration with videos, wishes, and WhatsApp status adds a modern touch. This year, spread devotion online and offline by sharing Ganpati Bappa’s blessings with everyone.