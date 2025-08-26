Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes: English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi messages Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 by sharing these heartfelt wishes in English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi. Perfect for WhatsApp and social media.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals celebrated with devotion and grandeur across India. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on 27 August (Wednesday). On this day, devotees bring Lord Ganesha idols home or visit beautifully decorated pandals to seek his blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and happiness.

One of the most popular ways to celebrate is by sending heartfelt wishes to family and friends.

Here, we bring you a collection of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes in English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, or Marathi languages, perfect for WhatsApp, Instagram, and greeting messages.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in English

Here are some of the best Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes in English that you can send:

Wishing you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025! May Lord Ganesha bless you with joy and success. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring prosperity, wisdom, and happiness to your home. On this special occasion, may Lord Ganesha remove all your obstacles. Wishing you good fortune and endless blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May your life be filled with peace and positivity. May Lord Ganesha shower you with happiness and prosperity. Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion, love, and togetherness. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. May Ganesha guide you towards success and wisdom. On this holy day, may Bappa fill your home with joy. May your life be free from troubles with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Wishing you and your family happiness and health this Ganesh Chaturthi. May the remover of obstacles bless your new beginnings. Sending you warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025! May Lord Ganesha bring peace and prosperity to your family. Celebrate this festival with devotion and joy. Wishing you wealth, health, and wisdom this Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh protect you and fulfil all your dreams. Let this Ganesh Chaturthi mark the beginning of success in your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 to you and your loved ones!

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Hindi

Here are some Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes in Hindi:

Ganpati Bappa sabke dukh door karein, aapko khushiyan aur sukh samriddhi pradaan karein. Ganesh ji ke aashirwad se aapki zindagi khushiyon se bhar jaye. Is Ganesh Chaturthi pe aapke ghar mein shanti aur sukh ho. Bappa har mushkil ko aasan bana dein. Ganesh ji aapko unnati aur safalta pradaan karein. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Bhagwan Ganesha aapko sada sukhi rakhein. Bappa ke charanon mein prarthana hai ki aapke saare sapne poore hon. Ganesh ji ke saath aapki zindagi sukhmayi ho. Har din naye maukon se bhara ho. Is pavitra avsar par aapko aur aapke pariwar ko hardik shubhkamnayein. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Aapka jeevan unnati se bhara rahe. Ganesh ji ki kripa se aapko dhan aur samriddhi mile. Aapki har manokamna poori ho. Is Ganesh Chaturthi par aapke ghar khushiyon ki baaraat ho. Bhagwan Ganesha aapko sehat aur safalta dein. Ganpati ke aashirwad se aapki zindagi sundar ban jaye. Aapki mushkilein door ho aur khushiyan paas aayen. Har din Bappa ka aashirwad bane rahe. Sukh, shanti aur samriddhi aapke ghar mein aaye. Ganesh ji ke saath aapka jeevan roshan ho.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Telugu

Below are Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Telugu:

Vinayaka Chavithi shubhakankshalu! Mee kutumbam santoshanga undali. Ganapayya varalu mee jeevitam velugu pondali. Mee intlo anandam mariyu shanti nilavalisthundi. Bappa varalu mee andari meeda padali. Ganapathi mee kastalu dooram cheyyali. Vinayaka Chavithi sandarbham lo mee manasulo santoshame nilavalisthundi. Ganapayya mee jeevitam lo kottha aaramabhale tippali. Mee kutumbam anandam, arogyaanni pondali. Ganeshudu mee manchi korikalu annee teerchali. Mee jeevitham vijayalu mariyu santoshala tho nilavalisthundi. Ganapayya mee ku raksha mariyu aashirvadam kalpistadu. Mee manasulo unnadi anni saadhimpa galigina sakthi raavali. Ganeshudu mee ku santoshanni mariyu vijayanni ichinaaru. Vinayaka chuttam mee kutumbam prematho kalisi undali. Ganesh Chaturthi shubhalu! Mee jeevitam vijayavantamga sagali. Ganapayya mee jeevitam lo dukhanni dooram cheyyali. Mee ku santhrupthi mariyu samruddhi kaliginchali. Vinayaka varalu mee jeevitam lo sadakalamu undali. Ganeshudu mee manchi margam chupistadu. Ganapayya mee jeevithanni anandam tho nimpali.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Kannada

Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes in Kannada:

Ganesh Chaturthi habbada shubhashayagalu! Ganapathi nimma manege santosha matthu samruddhi tarali. Nimma ellaa kaarya yashasvi aagali. Bappa nimma aasegalannu neredisali. Ganeshana aashirvada nimage nityavagi sigali. Habba nimma kutumbakke ananda tarali. Ganapathi nimma badukina ellaa tolagisali. Nimma jeevanadalli santosha maththu vijaya irali. Vinayakara daya nimage sadakalu irali. Nimage aramane shanti maththu preeti nirmisali. Ganapathi habba shubhashayagalu! Nimma jeevana balavagi irali. Bappa nimma kutumbakke niranthara rakshane kodali. Ganapathi nimage beku anta ella neredisali. Nimma mane yalli yavagalu ananda maththu preeti irali. Ganapathi habbada sandarbha nalli nimage hosa aaramabhagalu sigali. Vinayaka nimage vijaya maththu yashas kodali. Bappa nimma kastagalannu dooramaduvanu. Ganapathi nimage arogya maththu samruddhi kodali. Nimage yashasvi maththu santoshada jeevana barali. Ganesh Chaturthi shubhashayagalu! Nimma kutumba premada suttagirali.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi

Here are Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes in Marathi:

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Tumchya aayushyat anand ani samruddhi yevo. Sarva sankat Bappa door karot. Ganesh Chaturthi chya hardik shubhechha! Tumchya gharat shanti ani sukh samruddhi yevo. Ganpati tumchya iccha poorna karot. Tumcha pratyek divas anandane bharun jao. Ganpati Bappa tumhala aarogya ani yash detil. Tumchya kutumbala sada sukha ani premacha aashirvad milava. Har din Bappa tumcha marg sope karot. Tumchya sapnanna nave urja ani yash mile. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Tumchya jeevnat sukhacha pravah vahto rahava. Ganesh Chaturthi tumchya aayushyat navi suruvaat ghene. Tumhi je kahi karal tyat yashasvi vha. Ganpati cha aashirvadane tumche ghar samruddh hova. Tumchya jeevnat sadha shanti ani sukh rahava. Ganpati tumhala navi unchi ghadavi. Tumcha jeevan aashirvad ani premane bharun jao. Ganpati Bappa tumche dukh door karot. Ganesh Chaturthi cha utsav tumhala anand denara hovo. Tumhala ani tumchya kutumbala Ganesh Chaturthi chya hardik shubhechha!

Ganesh Chaturthi is not only a festival but also a celebration of new beginnings, devotion, and togetherness. It does not matter which language you choose to wish someone, the message of Bappa’s blessings remains the same.

Share these Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes with friends and family to spread joy, positivity, and divine blessings.