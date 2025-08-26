Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 sthapana muhurat: Best time to bring Ganpati home on 27 August Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is on 27 August. Here’s the sthapana muhurat, puja rituals and everything you need to know before bringing Ganpati home.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesh. The festival is usually celebrated during August or September. This year, it will be celebrated on August 27. It is believed that the lord was born during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The lord is worshiped during Madhyahna Kala of Chaturthi tithi.

Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 26 and will end on September 6. Read on to know the auspicious time to install the idol of Lord Ganesha in your home.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 sthapana muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, it is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the midday time, hence the midday time is considered more suitable for Ganesh Puja.

According to the Hindu division of the day, midday is equivalent to noon according to English time. During the midday muhurta, devotees perform Ganesha Puja with full rituals which is known as Shodashopachar Ganapati Puja .

The Chaturthi tithi will begin at 01:54 PM on August 26 and end at 03:44 PM on August 27. Hence, the puja for Ganesh Chaturthi will take place on August 27. The best time for Ganesh sthapana and Ganesh puja is between 11:05 AM and 01:40 PM on August 27.

While Ganesh Chatuthi is a celebration of one day in some places, a lot of other places have celebrations that continue till Anant Chaturdashi, and hence it is known as Ganeshotav. On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, people immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in a pond, lake, river etc.

