  108 names of Lord Ganesha with meanings and divine significance

The 108 names of Lord Ganesha carry deep meanings. Chanting them in puja or meditation invites wisdom, peace, and divine blessings into everyday life.

Chanting the 108 names of Ganesha is believed to remove obstacles and bring peace
New Delhi:

Lord Ganesha, also known as Vighnaharta, is amongst the most adored deities of Hinduism. He is adorated at the beginning of every prayer, ritual, and festival as the one who removes obstacles and bestows wisdom. His numerous names represent various characteristics of his divine form- from his elephant-faced aspects, to qualities of wisdom, strength, and compassion.

Amongst these are the 108 Ganesha names in Sanskrit, which are said to be most auspicious. Each name corresponds to one quality, one story, or one form of symbolism attributed to the deity, and chanting these names while performing puja is said to invoke the blessings of comfort, fame, and peace.

Significance of 108 Ganesha names in Hinduism

India Tv - ncient Sanskrit manuscript showing Ganesha’s 108 names
The tradition of reciting Ganesha's names comes from ancient Sanskrit scriptures and Puranic texts.

The number 108 has a spiritual significance in Hinduism. It is linked to cosmic energy, sacred geometry, and the idea of totality. The chanting of all 108 names of Lord Ganesha is believed to harmonise one's mind towards higher consciousness and invoke blessings for every sphere of life.

Complete list of 108 Ganesha names with meanings

  1. Akhuratha – one whose chariot is pulled by a mouse
  2. Alampata – ever-eternal Lord
  3. Amit – incomparable Lord
  4. Anantachidrupamayam – infinite and consciousness personified
  5. Avaneesh – lord of the whole world
  6. Avighna – remover of obstacles
  7. Balaganapati – beloved, child form
  8. Bhalchandra – moon-crested Lord
  9. Bheema – huge, gigantic
  10. Bhupati – lord of the gods
  11. Bhuvanpati – lord of the heavens
  12. Buddhinath – god of wisdom
  13. Buddhipriya – knowledge bestower
  14. Buddhividhata – god of knowledge
  15. Chaturbhuj – four-armed Lord
  16. Devadeva – lord of lords
  17. Devantakanashakarin – destroyer of evils and demons
  18. Devavrata – one who accepts all penances
  19. Devendrashika – protector of the gods
  20. Dharmik – one who gives charity
  21. Dhoomravarna – smoke-hued Lord
  22. Durja – invincible Lord
  23. Dvaimatura – one who has two mothers
  24. Ekaakshara – he of the single syllable
  25. Ekadanta – single-tusked Lord
  26. Ekadrishta – single-focused (sometimes the same as Ekadanta)
  27. Eshanputra – son of Shiva
  28. Gadadhara – one who carries the mace
  29. Gajakarna – elephant-eared Lord
  30. Gajanana – elephant-faced Lord
  31. Gajananeti – elephant-headed Lord
  32. Gajavakra – trunk of an elephant
  33. Gajavaktra – one with an elephant-like mouth
  34. Ganadhakshya – leader of the ganas (divine beings)
  35. Ganadhyakshina – leader of celestial bodies
  36. Ganapati – lord of the ganas
  37. Gaurisuta – son of Gauri (Parvati)
  38. Gunina – master of virtues
  39. Haridra – golden-coloured Lord
  40. Heramba – mother’s beloved son
  41. Kapila – yellowish-brown coloured
  42. Kaveesha – master of poets
  43. Kriti – lord of music
  44. Kripalu – merciful Lord
  45. Krishapingaksha – yellowish-brown eyed
  46. Kshamakaram – embodiment of forgiveness
  47. Kshipra – easy to please
  48. Lambakarna – large-eared Lord
  49. Lambodara – large-bellied Lord
  50. Mahabala – enormously strong Lord
  51. Mahaganapati – supreme, omnipotent Lord
  52. Maheshwaram – lord of the universe
  53. Mangalamurti – embodiment of auspiciousness
  54. Manomay – winner of hearts
  55. Mrityuanjaya – conqueror of death
  56. Mundakarama – abode of happiness
  57. Muktidaya – giver of liberation
  58. Musikvahana – one who rides a mouse
  59. Nadapratithishta – one who loves music
  60. Namasthetu – destroyer of evils and sins
  61. Nandana – son of Shiva
  62. Nideeshwaram – bestower of treasures
  63. Omkara – embodiment of OM
  64. Pitambara – clad in yellow
  65. Pramoda – lord of all abodes
  66. Prathameshwara – first among gods
  67. Purush – omnipotent personality
  68. Rakta – red-coloured body
  69. Rudrapriya – beloved of Shiva
  70. Sarvadevatman – acceptor of celestial offerings
  71. Sarvasiddhanta – giver of skills and wisdom
  72. Sarvatman – protector of the universe
  73. Shambhavi – son of Parvati
  74. Shashivarnam – moon-complexioned
  75. Shoorpakarna – large-eared Lord
  76. Shuban – all-auspicious Lord
  77. Shubhagunakanan – mine of virtues
  78. Shweta – pure white coloured
  79. Siddhidhata – bestower of success
  80. Siddhipriya – giver of accomplishments
  81. Siddhivinayaka – provider of success
  82. Skandapurvaja – elder brother of Skanda (Kartikeya)
  83. Sumukha – auspicious-faced
  84. Sureshwaram – lord of lords
  85. Swaroop – lover of beauty
  86. Tarun – ageless
  87. Uddanda – nemesis of evildoers
  88. Umaputra – son of Uma (Parvati)
  89. Vakratunda – curved trunk Lord
  90. Varaganapati – giver of boons
  91. Varaprada – granter of wishes
  92. Varadavinayaka – bestower of success
  93. Veeraganapati – heroic Lord
  94. Vidyavaridhi – storehouse of wisdom
  95. Vighnahara – remover of obstacles
  96. Vignaharta – destroyer of obstacles
  97. Vighnaraja – king of obstacles
  98. Vighnarajendra – lord of obstacles
  99. Vighnavinashanaya – destroyer of all obstacles
  100. Vigneshwara – lord of all obstacles
  101. Vikat – huge and formidable
  102. Vinayaka – supreme leader
  103. Vishwamukha – master of the universe
  104. Vishwaraja – king of the world
  105. Yagnakaya – acceptor of sacred offerings
  106. Yashaskaram – giver of fame
  107. Yashvasin – beloved and ever famous
  108. Yogadhipa – lord of yoga and meditation

How to chant the 108 names of Lord Ganesha during puja

During Ganesh Chaturthi, daily pujas, or special occasions like marriage ceremonies, devotees chant or recite the 108 names of Ganesha. Some offer a flower with each name, a ritual known as pushpanjali, symbolising surrender and devotion. Others meditate on the meanings to connect with the qualities of wisdom, humility, and strength in their own lives.

The 108 names of Lord Ganesha are not just words, but gateways to understanding his multifaceted nature. From being the remover of obstacles to the embodiment of wisdom and compassion, each name teaches a value that devotees can embrace. Chanting these names with faith is believed to bring clarity, success, and harmony. Above all, they remind us that Ganesha is both a guide and a guardian, walking with us through every challenge of life.

