108 names of Lord Ganesha with meanings and divine significance The 108 names of Lord Ganesha carry deep meanings. Chanting them in puja or meditation invites wisdom, peace, and divine blessings into everyday life.

Lord Ganesha, also known as Vighnaharta, is amongst the most adored deities of Hinduism. He is adorated at the beginning of every prayer, ritual, and festival as the one who removes obstacles and bestows wisdom. His numerous names represent various characteristics of his divine form- from his elephant-faced aspects, to qualities of wisdom, strength, and compassion.

Amongst these are the 108 Ganesha names in Sanskrit, which are said to be most auspicious. Each name corresponds to one quality, one story, or one form of symbolism attributed to the deity, and chanting these names while performing puja is said to invoke the blessings of comfort, fame, and peace.

Significance of 108 Ganesha names in Hinduism

(Image Source : PEXELS)The tradition of reciting Ganesha’s names comes from ancient Sanskrit scriptures and Puranic texts.

The number 108 has a spiritual significance in Hinduism. It is linked to cosmic energy, sacred geometry, and the idea of totality. The chanting of all 108 names of Lord Ganesha is believed to harmonise one's mind towards higher consciousness and invoke blessings for every sphere of life.

Complete list of 108 Ganesha names with meanings

Akhuratha – one whose chariot is pulled by a mouse Alampata – ever-eternal Lord Amit – incomparable Lord Anantachidrupamayam – infinite and consciousness personified Avaneesh – lord of the whole world Avighna – remover of obstacles Balaganapati – beloved, child form Bhalchandra – moon-crested Lord Bheema – huge, gigantic Bhupati – lord of the gods Bhuvanpati – lord of the heavens Buddhinath – god of wisdom Buddhipriya – knowledge bestower Buddhividhata – god of knowledge Chaturbhuj – four-armed Lord Devadeva – lord of lords Devantakanashakarin – destroyer of evils and demons Devavrata – one who accepts all penances Devendrashika – protector of the gods Dharmik – one who gives charity Dhoomravarna – smoke-hued Lord Durja – invincible Lord Dvaimatura – one who has two mothers Ekaakshara – he of the single syllable Ekadanta – single-tusked Lord Ekadrishta – single-focused (sometimes the same as Ekadanta) Eshanputra – son of Shiva Gadadhara – one who carries the mace Gajakarna – elephant-eared Lord Gajanana – elephant-faced Lord Gajananeti – elephant-headed Lord Gajavakra – trunk of an elephant Gajavaktra – one with an elephant-like mouth Ganadhakshya – leader of the ganas (divine beings) Ganadhyakshina – leader of celestial bodies Ganapati – lord of the ganas Gaurisuta – son of Gauri (Parvati) Gunina – master of virtues Haridra – golden-coloured Lord Heramba – mother’s beloved son Kapila – yellowish-brown coloured Kaveesha – master of poets Kriti – lord of music Kripalu – merciful Lord Krishapingaksha – yellowish-brown eyed Kshamakaram – embodiment of forgiveness Kshipra – easy to please Lambakarna – large-eared Lord Lambodara – large-bellied Lord Mahabala – enormously strong Lord Mahaganapati – supreme, omnipotent Lord Maheshwaram – lord of the universe Mangalamurti – embodiment of auspiciousness Manomay – winner of hearts Mrityuanjaya – conqueror of death Mundakarama – abode of happiness Muktidaya – giver of liberation Musikvahana – one who rides a mouse Nadapratithishta – one who loves music Namasthetu – destroyer of evils and sins Nandana – son of Shiva Nideeshwaram – bestower of treasures Omkara – embodiment of OM Pitambara – clad in yellow Pramoda – lord of all abodes Prathameshwara – first among gods Purush – omnipotent personality Rakta – red-coloured body Rudrapriya – beloved of Shiva Sarvadevatman – acceptor of celestial offerings Sarvasiddhanta – giver of skills and wisdom Sarvatman – protector of the universe Shambhavi – son of Parvati Shashivarnam – moon-complexioned Shoorpakarna – large-eared Lord Shuban – all-auspicious Lord Shubhagunakanan – mine of virtues Shweta – pure white coloured Siddhidhata – bestower of success Siddhipriya – giver of accomplishments Siddhivinayaka – provider of success Skandapurvaja – elder brother of Skanda (Kartikeya) Sumukha – auspicious-faced Sureshwaram – lord of lords Swaroop – lover of beauty Tarun – ageless Uddanda – nemesis of evildoers Umaputra – son of Uma (Parvati) Vakratunda – curved trunk Lord Varaganapati – giver of boons Varaprada – granter of wishes Varadavinayaka – bestower of success Veeraganapati – heroic Lord Vidyavaridhi – storehouse of wisdom Vighnahara – remover of obstacles Vignaharta – destroyer of obstacles Vighnaraja – king of obstacles Vighnarajendra – lord of obstacles Vighnavinashanaya – destroyer of all obstacles Vigneshwara – lord of all obstacles Vikat – huge and formidable Vinayaka – supreme leader Vishwamukha – master of the universe Vishwaraja – king of the world Yagnakaya – acceptor of sacred offerings Yashaskaram – giver of fame Yashvasin – beloved and ever famous Yogadhipa – lord of yoga and meditation

How to chant the 108 names of Lord Ganesha during puja

During Ganesh Chaturthi, daily pujas, or special occasions like marriage ceremonies, devotees chant or recite the 108 names of Ganesha. Some offer a flower with each name, a ritual known as pushpanjali, symbolising surrender and devotion. Others meditate on the meanings to connect with the qualities of wisdom, humility, and strength in their own lives.

The 108 names of Lord Ganesha are not just words, but gateways to understanding his multifaceted nature. From being the remover of obstacles to the embodiment of wisdom and compassion, each name teaches a value that devotees can embrace. Chanting these names with faith is believed to bring clarity, success, and harmony. Above all, they remind us that Ganesha is both a guide and a guardian, walking with us through every challenge of life.