Creative Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 drawing ideas for school and festive decoration Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with creative drawings. Discover easy sketches and ideas for kids, schools, and festive decorations.

Ganesh Chatuthi is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival holds immense importance in Hinduism and is believed to be one of the most important festivals in the country. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 27.

A lot of schools and educational institutions hold drawing competitions. Ganesh Chaturthi drawings can also be used for decorating your home. Here are some easy Ganesh Chaturthi drawings that you can use.

Ganesh Chaturthi Drawing Easy

Beginner-friendly sketches: Start with simple outlines like an oval for the face, circles for the ears and curved lines for the trunk. This helps beginners draw the structure easily.

Step-by-step approach: Break down Lord Ganesha’s figure into basic shapes before adding details like the crown, ornaments and expressions.

Minimal tools: Pencils, erasers and basic colouring supplies are enough for a neat festive drawing.

Kids’ activity: Easy Ganesh Chaturthi drawings are perfect for school projects, art competitions or home activities during the festival.

Quick festive decor: Simple drawings can also be turned into greeting cards, posters or DIY decorations for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)An easy sketch of Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Chaturthi Drawing

Symbol of devotion: Drawing Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi is a way to express creativity while honoring the lord.

Different styles: From traditional detailed sketches to modern cartoon-style illustrations, artists can choose styles that match their skill level.

Use of colours: Bright shades like orange, yellow and red highlight the festive spirit and make the drawing more vibrant.

Creative detailing: Adding motifs like lotus, modaks (sweets) or a mouse (Ganesha’s vahana) highlights the cultural significance of the artwork.

Personal connection: Many people create Ganesh Chaturthi drawings as a part of their festive rituals or prayers.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Ganesh Chaturthi sketch

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Easy Ganesh Chaturthi drawing

