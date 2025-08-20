Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations begin today at Jaipur’s Moti Dungri temple with 251 kg modaks Jaipur’s Moti Dungri Ganesh temple is glowing with Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations, from giant modaks to mehendi rituals and vibrant cultural events.

New Delhi:

The famous Moti Dungri Ganesh temple in Jaipur is preparing itself for the splendour of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. These auspicious activities will start today, August 20, 2025. Considered the most revered Ganesh temple in India, thousands of devotees throng the Moti Dungri temple on this auspicious day.

Devotees come from all corners of the country to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. It is considered to be a true blessing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Moti Dungri temple. The energy of the place is infectious!

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Full festival details from Bappa's aagman to visarjan

Modaks to take centre stage at Moti Dungri Ganesh temple

This year’s celebrations will showcase an extraordinary offering of 251-kg modaks, considered Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet. Alongside these, five 51-kg modaks, 21 modaks of 21 kg each, and more than 1,100 smaller modaks weighing 1.25 kg each have been planned.

The preparation of these giant offerings is nothing short of monumental. It required 2,500 kg of pure ghee, 3,000 kg of flour, 9,000 kg of sugar, and 100 kg of dry fruits. All offerings will be made within the temple premises, as no outside offerings will be permitted during the opening day rituals.

Rituals and cultural programmes

Daily darshan will begin at 5 am from August 20. From August 22 to 25. The temple will host a vibrant cultural lineup, including Dhrupad singing(a revered classical devotional form), followed by three consecutive evenings of Kathak dance performances. It will be a tribute to India’s rich artistic heritage.

On August 26, the rituals of Sinjara and Mehendi will be observed. More than 3,100 kg of mehendi, specially brought from Sojat in Pali, will be ceremonially applied to the idol of Lord Ganesha before being distributed among devotees.

The special adornment

On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha will be adorned in his most beautiful dress of the year. The idol will be seated on a silver throne and crowned in gold and draped with the famous Naulakha Haar, embedded with pearls, emeralds, rubies, and gold, which is exhibited only once a year during this festival, marking Lord Ganesha with great glory.

Lord Ganesha Janmotsav

The main Janmotsav of Lord Ganesha is celebrated on 27th August with Mangala Aarti, followed by grand rituals throughout the day. On 28th August, the grandeur continues with Shobha Yatra, marking the close of the much-anticipated Ganesh festival in Jaipur.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, the Moti Dungri Ganesh temple annually becomes the core of Jaipur's devotional and cultural atmosphere. It is surely the place to be for Lord Ganesha bhakats!