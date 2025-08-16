Thane Dahi Handi 2025: Biggest locations, timings and grandest Govinda pyramids Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami at Thane Dahi Handi 2025! Check the biggest locations, timings, prize money, and grand Govinda pyramids. Don’t miss Thane’s most iconic Janmashtami celebrations.

Janmashtami 2025 in Thane promises a spectacle of devotion, daring feats, and community celebration. From towering human pyramids to record-breaking prize pots, here’s your complete guide to experience this year’s most thrilling Dahi Handi events.

Every year, Thane turns into the most exciting playground for the Dahi Handi event. People from all walks of life try to make it to the event. Let's talk about the amazing Dahi Handi events at Thane, Mumbai.

Dahi Handi 2025: When and where to catch the action

Date & peak timing

This year, Dahi Handi celebrations fall on August 16, Saturday, with events running from early morning to evening. Key action typically peaks between 10 am and 6 pm

Key venues in Thane

Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan (MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s event): The largest Dahi Handi in Thane. Expect over 300 teams, dramatic multi-tier pyramids, celebrity guests, and jaw-dropping prize money—up to ₹21 lakh for the world-record team and ₹11 lakh for nine-layer achievements/

Tembhi Naka & Jambori Naka: Iconic neighbourhood celebrations drawing enthusiastic crowds and local thrill.

Socially inclusive events: Organised by Disha Group, Jagruti Parents Association, and Divyang Kala Kendra, these celebrations feature specially-abled children forming Govinda pyramids—highlighting inclusion and community spirit.

The thrill of the Govinda pyramid

Govinda Pathaks train rigorously to form human pyramids up to nine tiers high, shouting chants of “Govinda aala re!” as they attempt to break the curd-filled handi. This tradition tests coordination, balance, and courage.

Thane made headlines in 2012 when the Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team formed a nine-tier pyramid reaching 13.35 m, earning a Guinness World Record.

What's special this year?

Record prize funds: More mandals are competing for lakh-rupee handi or prize money. For instance, ₹21 lakh was awarded for multi-layer feats at the Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan event.

Safety-first celebrations: Participants are insured and required to don safety helmets/gears for the event. Police have planned for some traffic diversion to manage crowds and traffic.

Inclusive activities: Celebratory pyramids made by specially-abled children give a social flavour to the celebrations.

Sightseeing tips for Dahi Handi

Arrive early to catch the most intricate Govinda formations.

Also, avoiding traffic blocks would support the viewership experience.

Use local trains and avoid major road snarls, especially around Gaimukh Ghat.

Stay hydrated and prepare for a long afternoon under the sun.

Keep a respectful distance from the active mandals for safety.

Thane Dahi Handi 2025 is a celebration of fearless devotion, athletic prowess, and community spirit. Be it cheering from the stands or standing inches close to some of the Govinda pyramids, it is an electrifying experience of tradition mingled with competition and emotion.