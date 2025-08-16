Dahi Handi 2025 wishes, photos and status to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Dahi Handi 2025 is here! Send heart-touching wishes, explore photos and share WhatsApp status to celebrate the spirit of Krishna and Govinda.

New Delhi:

Dahi Handi 2025 is being celebrated today, 16 August, a day after Krishna Janmashtami. Across India, especially Maharashtra, crowds gather to cheer Govinda teams as they form pyramids to break the hanging matki filled with butter and curd.

This tradition honours Lord Krishna’s playful leela and brings communities together in joy and devotion.

As part of the celebrations, people also share Dahi Handi wishes in Hindi, English, and Marathi, along with status lines and festive images on WhatsApp and social media.

Here, we bring you the best handpicked lines for today’s celebrations.

Dahi Handi wishes in Hindi (Traditional)

Is Dahi Handi par Kanha ki kripa aapke ghar par bani rahe. Bhagwan Krishna aapki zindagi me khushiyo ka matka bharein. Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Dahi Handi ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Govinda re Govinda! Kanha aapko shakti aur utsah pradan karein. Dahi Handi ka paawan din aapke liye anant sukh lekar aaye. Matki tod utsav aapke jeevan me naye sapne jagaye. Har ghar me bhakti ka diya jale, Happy Dahi Handi! Krishna ki leelaon se prerna lete hue jeevan safal ho. Kanha ka pyar sada aapke saath rahe. Dahi Handi aapke liye sukh, shanti aur samriddhi laaye.

Dahi Handi wishes in Hindi for WhatsApp (Trendy)

Govinda aala re! Doston ke saath Dahi Handi ki masti banti hai. Matki todi, dil jeeta – Happy Dahi Handi! Utsav ka maza sirf Dahi Handi par hi aata hai. Apni story aur status par likho – Govinda aala re. Dahi Handi ka junoon, dosti ka rang – dono ek saath. Is bar bhi matki todenge, dil se bolenge Jai Shri Krishna. Har taraf dhol nagade, Govinda ki awaaz. Aaj ki raat sirf Govinda ke naam. Matki tod utsav hai asli team spirit. Happy Dahi Handi, doston ke saath yaadon ka matka bharo.

Happy Dahi Handi in English (Traditional)

May Lord Krishna bless you with happiness and prosperity on this Dahi Handi. Wishing you a joyful festival filled with devotion and courage. Happy Dahi Handi! May your life be as sweet as butter. Let the spirit of Krishna guide you towards love and unity. On this festive day, may your dreams break all limits like the matki. Celebrate Dahi Handi with devotion and strength. May Krishna’s blessings protect your family always. This Dahi Handi, may joy and peace enter your home. Let the matki of love and happiness overflow in your life. Happy Dahi Handi 2025 to you and your loved ones.

Happy Dahi Handi status for WhatsApp (Trendy)

Breaking limits, breaking matkis – Happy Dahi Handi. Govinda aala re, time to cheer! Dahi Handi vibes everywhere today. One matki, one team, one spirit. Govinda spirit lives forever – Happy Dahi Handi. Today is all about strength, unity and celebration. Cheer for the Govindas – Dahi Handi 2025. Matki tod utsav, memories forever. Dahi Handi is not just a festival, it’s an emotion. Wishing everyone a colourful and energetic Dahi Handi.

Dahi Handi wishes in Marathi (Traditional)

Dahi Handi cha ha utsav tumchya jeevanat anand gheun yevo. Krishna cha ashirwad tumchyasathi sadaiwas raaho. Govinda aala re! Tumchyasathi sukh samruddhi gheun yevo. Dahi Handi tumchya kutumbat prem ani ekata gheun yevo. Matki todnyacha utsav tumchyasathi yashacha prateek tharo. Krishna tumchyavar apaar daya koro. Tumchyasathi Dahi Handi cha paawan din mangalmay hovo. Govinda tumchyasathi shakti ani prerna gheun yevo. Tumchyasathi sadha prem, anand ani shanti bharun raaho. Happy Dahi Handi, anant shubhechha!

Dahi Handi wishes in Marathi for WhatsApp (Trendy)

Govinda aala re! Insta ani WhatsApp status bharun tak. Dahi Handi chi masti mitraansobat ekdam khaas. Matki fodnyacha utsav – dosti ani energy! Happy Dahi Handi, maja kara ani share kara. Govinda la support kara, status lavayla vishru naka. Dahi Handi cha josh social media var phaila. Utsavacha aanand mitraansobat double kara. Govinda chi ekta, WhatsApp var post kara. Dahi Handi without status? Impossible. Aaj cha divas Govinda cha – Happy Dahi Handi!

Dahi Handi images

Dahi Handi status

Make your WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook shine with these short Dahi Handi 2025 status.

Dahi Handi 2025 is being celebrated today with devotion, energy, and the spirit of togetherness. From Govinda pyramids to Krishna bhajans, the festival reminds us of Lord Krishna’s playful courage and the power of unity.

As you share these Dahi Handi wishes in Hindi, Marathi and English, along with photos and WhatsApp status, remember the deeper message of this festival — teamwork, devotion, and spreading joy in every home.

May Lord Krishna’s blessings fill your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Dahi Handi 2025!